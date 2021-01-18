Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launched in India: 64MP quad-cameras, 5G support, and other features, specs

Highlights Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a Dimensity 1000+ processor under the hood.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p display with 90Hz display.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G brings a 64MP quad cameras on the back.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has been launched in India as the company seems bullish about growing its 5G portfolio in India. This is the first 5G device in the Reno series that is available in India but more importantly, it brings 5G to the mid-range market. The biggest competitor to the Reno 5 Pro 5G is going to be the OnePlus Nord that was launched last year for less than Rs 25,000 for the base variant. Anyway, Oppo's Reno series has so far belonged to the sub-Rs 40,000 segment and the new Reno 5 Pro 5G does not stray far.

For the Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo has used the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor -- which also makes the new Reno series smartphone the first one in India with the processor. Previously, Realme was expected to launch the first Dimensity 1000+ powered device but Oppo beat it to the punch. The Reno 5 Pro 5G also brings a new design over the Reno 4 Pro, including the crystal pattern that uses the company's new star-drilling method to allow every nanoparticle to reflect the light. If you are interested in the Reno 5 Pro 5G and want to buy it, here is the rundown of the specifications and the price of the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

Display: The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9, a punch-hole on the left, and embeds the fingerprint sensor.

Processor: Powering the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor that is built on the 7nm architecture. It is clocked at up to 2.6GHz and provides the 5G connectivity to the smartphone.

RAM: Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has 8GB of RAM in India. The 12GB RAM model of the smartphone has not been launched.

Storage: The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with 128GB of internal memory that can be expanded via a microSD card.

Rear Cameras: The Reno 5 Pro 5G flaunts a setup of four cameras on the back: a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono camera. There is an LED flash module on the back.

Front Camera: The punch-hole on the display's left side houses a 32MP selfie camera with AI Portrait Mode.

Battery: The Reno 5 Pro 5G is backed by a 4350mAh battery that supports the 65W fast charging technology via USB-C port.

Operating System: The Reno 5 Pro 5G has Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, which is an upgraded version of the ColorOS 11.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features

Oppo has packed the Reno 5 Pro 5G with new camera features such as the Ultra Night mode that can brighten even the darkest scenes. This is facilitated by Artificial Intelligence that the cameras heavily use on the device. You also have the 108MP mode on the device that gives the sharpest image you can click using the Reno 5 Pro 5G. Oppo has also what it calls the AI Color Portrait mode and it selectively leaves the colour on the person intact while the background turns black and white. The Night Flare Portrait is another mode that will blur lights in the background to create a better look out of the portraits.

With 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be able to provide extremely higher download and upload speeds but that will rely on the telecom company the user will be subscribed to. Right now, India does not have 5G, which is why I am not sure how useful the 5G feature on the Reno 5 Pro will prove to be. The Reno 5 Pro 5G also comes with the 65W fast charging technology that can charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent in under 40 minutes. This technology has been there for a while, but it is one of the best things to have on a smartphone. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes as a good package of features and with a beautiful body.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G costs Rs 35,990 in India for the single variant. It comes in Astral Blue and Starry Black colours. The first sale begins on January 22 on Flipkart and other stores. Oppo has also launched the Enco X truly wireless earbuds for Rs 9,990 alongside.