Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G vs Reno 4 Pro: What is new

Highlights Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G brings the new connectivity feature over the Reno 4 Pro.

It also has the new Dimensity 1000+ chipset inside compared to Reno 4 Pro's Snapdragon 720G.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.

Oppo launched the Reno 5 Pro 5G on Monday in India. It is the brand-new 5G smartphone aimed at people who want a stylish phone that is future proof but not exorbitantly priced. For Rs 35,990, the Reno 5 Pro 5G opens ways for customers to enjoy 5G as and when it becomes available in India. But otherwise, Reno 5 Pro 5G is a serious upgrade over last year's Reno 4 Pro, not because it is a successor but because it takes the Reno series to the next level.

There are many differences between the new Reno 5 Pro 5G and the older Reno 4 Pro that Oppo launched last year. Some of these differences as just in name while others are significant enough to justify the Rs 36,000 price tag. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro gets almost everything right, which is why I said it is a good package for its price. You can read my review both in full and in points to decide if the phone is good for you. But in this article, you are going to learn about what newness the Reno 5 Pro 5G brings to the series over Reno 4 Pro.

5G

The biggest catchphrase for the Reno 5 Pro 5G is 5G. It is in the name because Oppo wants people to acknowledge the company's efforts in diversifying India's smartphone market. The Reno 4 Pro also had 5G variants but those never made it to India, so 5G is new for the Reno series.

Now, you and I both know there is no 5G in India yet. Reliance Jio did proclaim it will launch 5G sometime in the latter half of 2021 but even that seems far-off from this point. As such, the term 5G does not seem ludicrous enough. But wait. Even if 5G is not here, you have a future proof smartphone in the form of Reno 5 Pro 5G. So whenever 5G is commercially launched, you have the means to access it. Of course, there will be more 5G smartphones awaiting their launch in the future but in case you need a capable phone right now, Reno 5 Pro 5G is a good choice.

Powering the Reno 5 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, which is also new. Oppo's new phone is the first one with the MediaTek processor. And more importantly, this processor brings flagship-level performance to the Reno series that was stuck at the mid-range chipsets. The Reno 4 Pro used the Snapdragon 720G processor that became commonplace in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment soon. Reno 5 Pro 5G brings new performance levels to the series.

Display, battery, and more

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+ and has a punch-hole on the top left corner. But it is not new. The Reno 4 Pro has more or less the same display that measures 6.5-inches, has 1080p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and even the HDR10 support. So if you have the Reno 4 Pro, the display cannot be the reason to upgrade to the Reno 5 Pro 5G.

For its battery, the Reno 5 Pro 5G brings certain improvements. It has a 4350mAh battery inside that is a slightly more sizable than the 4000mAh battery fitted inside the Reno 4 Pro. In terms of backup, the Reno 5 Pro lasts over a day, which I can also certainly say about the Reno 4 Pro. And in terms of charging speed, both Reno 4 Pro and Reno 5 Pro 5G support the 65W fast charging technology, which tops up the battery in less than 40 minutes. So, the battery is again something that you can overlook as a difference between the two phones.

And finally, the cameras on the Reno 5 Pro bring a new sensor in the quad setup and some photography tricks that will appeal to you. You have a new 64MP main sensor that is better than the 48MP camera on the Reno 4 Pro. The rest of the sensors at the back are nearly the same as the ones on the latter. But what will attract you are the cool new camera features, such as AI Color Portrait and Ultra Night Flare mode. The AI Highlight Video mode is also worth using as it improves brightness and dynamic range in videos significantly when shooting conditions are adverse.