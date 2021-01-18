Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with 90Hz display, Enco X wireless earbuds launched in India: Price, specifications

Highlights Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G brings 5G connectivity to India's Reno line.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by the Dimensity 1000+ processor.

Oppo has also launched the Enco X TWS earbuds in India.

Oppo has finally launched the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India. Alongside, the new pair of truly wireless earbuds, Enco X has also been launched. The new 5G phone from Oppo paints a bright future for the company as it now wants to cater to the mid-end price market that will eventually see a flurry of 5G devices by the end of this year. The 5G connectivity is yet to commercially roll out in India, but Oppo is ensuring its smartphone line is future proof. The new Reno 5 Pro 5G also brings the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor for the first time in India.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is a big departure from last year's Reno 4 Pro, and justifying that gap is the presence of 5G on the latest device. The design on the Reno 5 Pro 5G is also an improvement over the prequel. Oppo has used the star-drilling process for the crystal designs on the back of the phones. Available only on the Astral Blue colour model, these nanoparticles on the rear body reflect light to create a twinkle effect. But interestingly, this is a polycarbonate back -- not glass -- which may be a deal-breaker for some customers. Rest assured, even without the glass back, the smartphone looks impressively gorgeous.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes in a single memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it costs Rs 35,990. You get the Starry Black and Astral Blue colourways on the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. The first sale for the smartphone begins January 22 from Flipkart and Amazon, and the launch offers include cashback and discounts from leading bank and finance partners.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G specifications

Oppo's new Reno series smartphone carries forward the legacy of the company's mid-range devices that are famous for their beautiful designs. The Reno 5 Pro 5G has a boxy design with the shiny particle-loaded back, which, again, is polycarbonate. This is also why the smartphone is very lightweight. It weighs only 173 grams, making it one of the lightest smartphones in this price category. Apart from that, the Reno 5 Pro 5G is also impressively thin at 7.6mm.

There is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the left side, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. There is a 90Hz refresh rate, as well, which is not new because the Reno 4 Pro also has it. The display supports in-display fingerprint lock, but you also have the facial recognition feature in case you need more ways to unlock the device. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 on the Reno 5 Pro 5G.

For photography, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a combination of four cameras: a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP mono sensor. The camera design is also similar to what the Reno 4 Pro has but there is a little improvement. On the front, the Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 32MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole, which is noticeably small. The smartphone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G a 4350mAh battery that supports up to 65W fast charging. This technology is common amongst Oppo and Realme smartphones and can top up the battery within 40 minutes. There is a USB-C port at the bottom for charging, as well as for earphones. This means the Reno 5 Pro 5G does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo Enco X price, specifications

Oppo has also launched the Enco X TWS earbuds in India for Rs XXX. These earbuds have a pleasing and ergonomically better design than the Enco W51 earbuds. Oppo says these are the flagship earbuds and justifying that label are features such as the active noise cancellation and the Dynaudio.

The Enco X earbuds come with an oval-shaped charging case, which is uncannily similar to the Oppo MP3 player that was launched years ago. It supports dual-mic noise cancellation and also has the transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings with the earbuds put on. The earbuds use an 11mm dynamic driver and a 6mm balanced membrane driver. Each earbud has a 44mAh battery inside but the charging case houses a 535mAh battery. Oppo says the maximum battery with noise cancellation off is 20 hours with the charging case. And when the noise cancellation is off, you get 25 hours of battery backup.

The Oppo Enco earbuds are priced at Rs 9,990 and go on sale starting January 22.