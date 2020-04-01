Oppo Reno 5 series said to launch in May

Highlights Oppo could be working on the Reno 5 series.

It is said to launch in May this year.

There is no other information available at this point.

Oppo could be working on the next-generation smartphones under its Reno series. Since the number '4' is considered unlucky in China, the Chinese company is skipping it and working on the Reno 5 series if a new report is to be believed. The Reno 5 series will succeed over the Reno 3 smartphones that are available in various options. While the name of the new series is not confirmed yet, it is highly likely it will be Reno 5. The Reno 5 series will be launched a few months after the Reno 3 Pro was unveiled in India, which itself was originally launched in China last year with variations in its specifications.

The information comes via Droidholic, which cites a 'very reliable source' on Weibo, the Reno 5 series will launch sometimes in May. It is not clear whether this will be an online launch, considering the on-ground activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is, however, certain that Oppo will go ahead with the launch despite the difficulties the industry is facing currently. Even though the logistics and supply of smartphones is restricted, smartphone companies are aggressively defying the uncertainties. Oppo Reno series is important since it bridges the gap between the mid-range and premium-range phones. Its Reno 3 series had been a hit so far.

Apart from the information that Oppo might be looking at a May timeline for Reno 5 series launch, nothing else is known. The design, specifications, and price of the Reno 5 series phones are not available at this point and we might have to wait for more leaks and tips to arrive. In any case, it will be more advanced than the Reno 3 series in nearly all aspects, especially the cameras being the USP of Oppo phones. Similarly, the design is also important to the Reno series and we might see some new pattern on the upcoming phones. Reno 3 Pro, which was recently launched in India, gathered many praises, including ours, for its design.

The Chinese company recently launched the Find X2 series in China, comprising the marquee Find X2 and a superior Find X2 Pro. The Find X2 Pro is the most ambitious to have come out of Oppo's kitty by far. It has received recognition from DisplayMate and YouTube for the 3K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Oppo may now be looking to expand the series with two new handsets. According to reports, Oppo Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite are in the works but they technically will not bring anything new. Reportedly, the Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite are rebadged versions of Reno 3 Pro 5G and Reno 3 Youth, which are available in China.