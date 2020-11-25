Oppo Reno 5 series tipped to sport Snapdragon 765G, Dimensity 1000+ chipsets

Highlights Oppo Reno 5 series devices are said to be powered by both Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets.

One Reno 5 series phone will have the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor.

A second Reno 5 series phone will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Oppo is working on the next Reno series, called the Reno 5 series. Several leaks have emerged so far, pointing to the fact that the smartphones under this new series will support 5G and bring upgraded specifications. Reportedly, there could be a Reno 5, a Reno 5 Pro, and a Reno 5 Pro+ that Oppo will launch at the event. Now the details of two of these devices have cropped up on the Geekbench benchmarking website, including the information on their processors.

The Oppo Reno 5 series phones that have showed up on the Geekbench website bearing model numbers PEGM00 and PDST00. The first device has been listed on the website with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor while the second model can be seen powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Both these processors come with inbuilt 5G modems, which will facilitate 5G connectivity on the Reno 5 series models. It is, however, not clear which model will run the MediaTek processor and which one will be powered by the Qualcomm chipset.

The Geekbench listings have also revealed some extra information about the Reno 5 series devices. The listings show that there will be Android 11 software and 8GB of RAM on both the devices. This could mean that one variant for each smartphone will have 8 gigs of RAM, but there could be more variants having more RAM. The internal storage variants for the Reno 5 series devices are also not known right now, but there could be at least 64GB of storage going by the company's history when it comes to the Reno series. Expectedly, a microSD card will also be present on both these handsets.

Oppo Reno 5 specifications

Apart from this information, the Geekbench listings do not reveal much. But we have been treated with various leaks that paint a picture of what to expect from the Oppo Reno 5 series smartphones. According to rumours, the Oppo Reno 5 will come with a 6.43-inch OLED panel, a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a setup of four cameras at the back, including 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors. The front camera information is not known, but we can assume it to have either a 32MP or a 44MP camera, going by what previous models brought onboard.

The Oppo Reno 5 series is said to launch sometime in January or February next year, although a concrete timeline is not clear yet. Oppo is also poised to launch the Find X3 flagship devices next year in February with some interesting technologies, including the 10-bit colour system and a new dual-camera system involving the Sony IMX700 series sensors.