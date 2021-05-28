Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 premium 5G phones launched, prices start at around Rs 32,000

Highlights Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

And the Oppo Reno 6 comes powered with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip.

Oppo Reno 6 series has finally arrived. At an event in China, Oppo launched three smartphones, as expected. They are the Reno 6 Pro+, the Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6. And like this one, the rumours about their specifications also turned out true. The Reno 6 Pro+ is the most premium phone in the lot and rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Because of the processor, the Reno 6 Pro+ is also the second most premium device in Oppo's smartphone portfolio. The Reno 6, on the other hand, is the most affordable one. The launch took place in China, but Oppo may have plans to bring these phones to India soon.

The new Reno 6 series uses a mix of 5G chipsets, showing that Oppo did not stick with one company. While the top-most Reno 6 Pro+ uses a Qualcomm chipset, the other two phones, the Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 come powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. There are many differences in their specifications, but there are three things that all three phones share: a 90Hz refresh rate on the display, 65W fast charging technology on the battery, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Before I tell you the rest of the specifications, let us get the prices out of our way.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ price, Reno 6 Pro price, and Reno 6 price

Oppo has launched the Reno 6 Pro+ for CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,500) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 51,200) for the one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The Reno 6 Pro, however, costs CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 39,800) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 43,200) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Finally, the cheapest phone, the Reno 6, costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 31,800) and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 36,400) for the 8GB and 128GB version, and the 12GB and 256GB version, respectively.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ specifications, Reno 6 specifications, and Reno 6 specifications

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, which is a slightly better version of last year's Snapdragon 865 processor that powered flagship phones. The phone runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 software. There is a setup of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel camera, a 13-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera on the back. For selfies, you have a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole on the display. The Reno 6 Pro+ has a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Oppo's mid-tier Reno 6 Pro has the same display as the Reno 6 Pro+, but it uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. And for cameras, there is a 64-megapixel main one, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. This one, too, has a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole. The battery is 4500mAh with 65W charging.

Oppo Reno 6

The most affordable model on the lot is the Reno 6. It comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering this phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. You get Android 11 on this one. On the back, there is a three-camera system, including a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The 32-megapixel selfie camera is on this one, as well. There is a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.