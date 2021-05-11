Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, Reno 6 Pro live images, key specifications leaked ahead of launch this month

Highlights Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ and Reno 6 Pro have surfaced on TENAA website.

The listings confirm a 2200mAh dual-cell battery on both phones.

Oppo is expected to launch the new Reno 6 series on May 22.

Oppo Reno 6 series launch may take place on May 22. An official date is still not available but it seems the Chinese company is moving fast towards announcing that. The Reno 6 Pro+ and Reno 6 Pro have emerged freshly on China's TENAA certification website along with live images and key specifications. According to the information, the upcoming Reno 6 smartphones are going to bring some high-end features at affordable prices. The biggest takeaway is that the two smartphones will come with a 2200mAh dual-cell battery inside, meaning a typical value of 4500mAh in total. That too, with 65W fast charging if we go by previous rumours.

The TENAA listings for both Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ and the Reno 6 Pro show live images where you can see three cameras on the back of the phones. The design is very similar to that of the Reno 5 Pro 5G but the overall footprint of at least the Reno 6 Pro+ seems a bit smaller comparatively. The listings show there will be a 6.55-inch display on both the Reno 6 Pro+ and the Reno 6 Pro. The display on each will come with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ (1080p) resolution, although there is no clarity on the type of material. However, if we go by previous models, AMOLED displays are likely on the two upcoming phones. The display also has a punch-hole in the top left corner for the selfie camera.

Source: TENAA

Inside the Reno 6 Pro+ and the Reno 6 Pro, there will be a dual-cell battery of 2200mAh each. The typical value of the full battery will be around 4500mAh -- something that previous rumours about the specifications of both phones have also pointed out. There is also a high possibility of 65W wired fast charging on both phones, along with 30W fast wireless charging. Now, if the second part turns out to be true, the Reno 6 series will be the first one to come with wireless charging. The listings also suggest the Reno 6 Pro+ and the Reno 6 Pro will come running Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

One key aspect that the TENAA listings do not point out is the processor. Going by previous rumours, the Reno 6 Pro+ and the Reno 6 Pro will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 processors, respectively. The vanilla Reno 6, however, is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor -- which Realme recently used on the GT Neo. Rumours are also rife that there will be as much as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory on the highest-end model of the Reno 6 Pro+. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ and the Reno 6 Pro are likely to measure 160.8x72.5x7.99mm and 160x73.1x7.6mm, respectively, meaning the latter will be thinner.

We will find out more about the upcoming Reno 6 series phones in the coming days, while an announcement about the official launch event is also awaited.