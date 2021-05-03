Oppo Reno 6 series launch likely on May 22, here is what to expect

Highlights Oppo may launch the Reno 6 series in China on May 22.

Oppo is expected to hold its mid-year gala on the same day.

Oppo Reno 6 series may have a flagship-level phone this time.

Oppo Reno 6 series may come out of the rumour mill as early as this month. The launch of the next Reno series may take place on May 22, which is when Oppo is believed to hold a mid-year gala event in China. The Chinese company has a history of launching phones at its special galas and this year's event is likely to be no different. The Oppo Reno 6 series is expected to have at least three phones in the beginning; the Reno 6 Pro+, the Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6.

Per a report by China's IT Home, Oppo may be planning to bring the new Reno-series phones later this month. The gala that Oppo organises every year in China is a glamorous event that many celebrities attend. And this also seems like a good time to announce the next smartphone for the very popular Reno series just so it can grab even more eyeballs. Previously, Oppo launched smartphones at its gala event. For example, the Oppo R15 smartphone debuted at the 2018 edition of Oppo's gala.

The Oppo Reno 6 series will be the successor to the Reno 5 series, which arrived in India earlier this year with just one phone, the Reno 5 Pro 5G. The Reno 5 Pro 5G costs Rs 35,990 in India and brings the Dimensity 1000+ processor inside. In my review, I said that the Reno 5 Pro 5G is a good phone with stylish looks, impressive photography skills, and a fast-charging battery. However, the competition is fierce in India and all of the things the Reno 5 Pro 5G brings for about Rs 36,000 are available on the cheaper Realme X7 Pro and Mi 10i smartphones.

Talking about the Oppo Reno 6 series, the top-tier model may be the all-new Reno 6 Pro+. Rumours are rife that the Reno 6 Pro+ may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, making it the first flagship-level phone in the Reno series. And while that begs the question about the coexistence of the Find X3 series, it will be good news for customers. The Reno 6 Pro+ is also expected to come with a 120Hz display. The next one will be the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, which will come with a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 870 processor and a 90Hz display. Finally, the vanilla Reno 6 may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor along with a 90Hz screen. All three phones may come with a 4500mAh battery inside with support for 65W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.