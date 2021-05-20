Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27, here is what to expect

Highlights Oppo has scheduled the launch of the Reno 6 series for May 27.

There are going to be three phones, at least, with Reno 6 Pro+ being the top-end one.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC inside.

Oppo has announced the Reno 6 series will debut on May 27. The launch date is in line with what some rumours have been suggesting, which is that Oppo will launch the phones sometime around the mid-year gala. The Reno 6 series is expected to come with three smartphones; the Reno 6, the Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+. The Reno 6 Pro+, obviously, will be the highest-end smartphone in the lot because, according to rumours, this one may pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset inside. However, previously, rumours were rife that there may be a Snapdragon 888 chip.

In its poster that Oppo posted on Weibo, the company did not talk about how many smartphones there will be. The focus, however, is on the Reno 6 series and that one of the phones may be waterproof. There is also a tagline there for some reason and it reads "Summer Fantasy". This might be the name of the colour variant of one of the Reno 6 series phones, if not anything else. Oppo will announce specifications of new Reno 6 series phones at the upcoming event, but rumours are rife about the features and they are likely to be mostly true. The new one claims to tell the price of the Reno 6 and it is going to cost CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs 28,600) for the base variant.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ as seen in a TENAA listing

Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 specifications

According to rumours, the Reno 6 Pro+ may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor inside. The chipset is a slightly better version of last year's Snapdragon 865, which means there is going to be top-level performance. This model (PENM00) may come with a 6.55-inch display, which is likely to be an AMOLED panel, and pack a 2200mAh dual-cell battery, meaning the typical value of the battery may be 4500mAh. You can expect 65W fast charging on the battery. The Reno 6 Pro+ will be the top-tier phone in the series but it will likely share at least one specification, and that is the 90Hz refresh rate on the display.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro and the Reno 6 smartphones are expected to use Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 900 processors, respectively. The former is the highest-end chipset from MediaTek, while the latter has just been announced. These two phones will have a 90Hz display. There will also be 65W fast charging on these phones, according to rumours. And, obviously, all three phones will come running Android 11-based ColorOS 11. Much like the Reno 6 Pro+, the Reno 6 Pro may also feature a 6.55-inch display and a 2200mAh dual-cell battery, which means a 4500mAh battery. It may be 7.6mm thick while the Reno 6 Pro+ may be 7.9mm thick.