Oppo Reno 6 spotted with Dimensity 1200 chipset, is the Reno 5 sequel coming soon?

Oppo Reno 5 series arrived in India just this January. Oppo launched two phones under the series while there are some others that are available elsewhere. Rumours have it there may be at least one more Reno 5 series phone that Oppo has reserved for outside of India. And amid all of that, we are already seeing Reno 6 in the pipeline. There are several leaks that point out that an Oppo phone with model number PEPM00 is in the works. A fresh leak now suggests that this phone is none other than the Reno 5 sequel, the Reno 6.

The latest certification is on China's 3C website where the commercial name of this PEPM00 device is explicitly mentioned. The device is going to be called Reno 6. The listing shows the Reno 6 will use a MediaTek processor, MT6893 model to be precise. This model belongs to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which we recently saw on the Realme GT Neo. The Dimensity 1200 processor uses 6nm architecture for fast performance but despite being the top-end processor from MediaTek, it is no match for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Reno 6 will have 65W fast charging, much like the Reno 5 5G, which was launched in China. In India, the Reno 5 Pro 5G also has the same 65W fast charging support. This is the maximum fast charging standard that Oppo has been using for quite some time. Even the flagship level Find X3 Pro has it. Oppo introduced the 125W fast charging method last year but we have so far not seen it on a phone.

Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 6 will come with a 90Hz screen, which is also the same as the one we have on the Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G. Inside of this phone will be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And finally, there is information that the Oppo Reno 6 will come preloaded with Android 11-based ColorOS 11 skin on top. Apart from this piece of information, there is nothing else we know about the Reno 6 right now, so let us wait for more leaks to appear online. Only then we will get some clarity.

Talking about the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which the company launched back in January in India, the phone brings a Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, and 65W fast charging support. I reviewed the Reno 5 Pro 5G back in January and found this is a great phone. The biggest plus point for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro is its 64-megapixel camera system, the results of which impressed me. The phone itself is a beauty. The phone was launched for Rs 35,990, but the phone is not value for money in front of the Realme X7 Pro that costs much less.