Oppo Reno Ace 2 full specifications leaked via TENAA, fresh render surfaces too

Highlights Oppo Reno Ace 2 will pack a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

It will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor.

The Reno Ace 2 will have 65W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 was recently listed on China's TENAA certification website, wherein some key specifications were revealed. The listing has now been populated with more specifications of the Reno Ace 2, including the processor information and details on the display. The Oppo Reno Ace 2 rocks a 2.8GHz octa-core processor and features a FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is set to arrive in the markets in April, Oppo vice president and president of global marketing, Brian Shen shared recently via Weibo. Separately, a fresh render of the Reno Ace 2 has been leaked.

Coming to the listing on TENAA, a set of specifications of the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has surfaced. The smartphone will rock an octa-core processor that could belong to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 series. It will come in two storage models - 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The Reno Ace 2 runs Android 10 with the company's ColorOS 7 skin on top. There will be a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design on the Reno Ace 2. The display will have a fingerprint sensor embedded underneath. The Oppo Reno Ace 2 will support dual-mode 5G out of the box.

For photography, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has a quad-camera setup at the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. While the capability of the sensors is not mentioned, it is likely the 8-megapixel sensor is an ultra-wide-angle one and the two 2-megapixel cameras are depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the punch-hole design will house a 16-megapixel camera.

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 comes in three colours - Black, Blue, and Purple. TENAA listing says there will be a battery of a rated capacity of 1995mAh, but that could be just for a single cell. Expectedly, there will be a 4000mAh battery on the Reno Ace 2. There will also be the 65W fast charging and 40W wireless charging on the Reno Ace 2.

While the specifications are now available in abundance, leaving nothing to the imagination, a fresh render of the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has also reached the rumour mill. According to the render, shared on Weibo, there will be a circular camera module at the back - with four symmetrically-aligned cameras inside. There is a flat display on the front with a tiny punch-hole on the left. There is a volume rocker on the left and a power button on the right. A thin bezel is also visible on the smartphone.