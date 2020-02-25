Oppo sale on Flipkart: Reno 2, F11 Pro and F9 Pro get price cut

Highlights Oppo sale on Flipkart will be on till February 27

Deals on Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F9 pro and others

No-cost EMI, Exchange offers upto Rs 14,050 also available

If you are planning to buy an Oppo smartphone, there cannot be a better time than this to buy it. Many Oppo phones are available at a discounted price in the Oppo Fantastic day sales. The sale is live now and will go on till February 27. There are some great offers on the phones including the No-cost EMI, exchange offer and cashback on credit cards. So here's the list of phones getting massive discounts during the Oppo Fantastic Day sales.

Oppo F11 Pro

The phone which was launched at Rs 28, 990 will now be priced at Rs 15, 990. One of the popular phones by Oppo, the F11 Pro features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 Octa Core 2.1 GHz Processor with 6GB RAM and a storage capacity of 64GB. The device comes with VOOC charging, dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel. It also has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.

Oppo Reno 2 F

The Reno 2F will be available for Rs 21, 990 during the Oppo Fantastic Sale on Flipkart. The phone was launched for Rs 28,990 has got a price cut of Rs 7000. The buyers will also get up to Rs 14, 050 for their old phones under the exchange offer scheme. The phone features a 6.5-inch display and it is powered by MTK (P70) 64bit Processor with a massive RAM of 8GB. On the rear, the phone has a quad-camera setup consisting of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras and a16-megapixel camera on the front.

Oppo F9 Pro

The Oppo F9 Pro is available for Rs 17, 990 during the Oppo sale on Flipkart. It was earlier priced at Rs 25,990. The device features a 6.3 inch Full HD Display. On the rear, it has a dual-camera setup consisting of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel and has a 25-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 Octacore 2.0 GHz Processor with 6GB RAM and storage of 64GB.

The offers are also available on some of Oppo's budget phones such as Oppo A1K, Oppo K1, Oppo A5S, Oppo F9 among others.

The company will also launch two premium models The Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro which will feature 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. The devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and will have Android 10 out of the box.