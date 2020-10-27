Oppo Smart TV with 120Hz panel could launch in India soon

Highlights Oppo might launch its smart televisions soon in India.

Oppo is also said to expand its portfolio in connected devices category.

Realme and OnePlus are also allegedly expanding their businesses.

Oppo is seemingly planning to launch its smart televisions in India. According to a new report, the Chinese company will expand its portfolio centred on connected device business in India. Not just Oppo, other BBK Electronics companies OnePlus and Realme are also looking to widen their footprint in India's smart devices market. The biggest highlight of this expansion strategy is diving deeper into the smart television market, which is currently dominated by Xiaomi.

An Economic Times report has said that Oppo will launch its smart televisions in India soon. The company finally launched its smart TVs a few weeks back in China. There are two models and one of them comes with a pop-up camera, a 120Hz 4K display, and powerful Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. OnePlus already sells a good range of televisions in India wherein the top-class model sells for about Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, Realme launched its most advanced smart television model for Rs 42,999 recently to ring in the Diwali festival.

"India is one of the key markets for us and we are constantly working towards introducing new affordable products which are essential for Indian consumers. We are accelerating into the era of the Internet of Things by actively expanding a richer IoT product portfolio," an Oppo India spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

This statement does not directly tell that TVs will launch but it seems sensible they will. Oppo rolled out its audio products in India recently at a frantic pace. Most of the new products have proven to be on par with the products from Oppo's rivals. This is satisfyingly indicative of the potential that Oppo will show in the smart television market. Oppo is possibly looking to dethrone Xiaomi in the market. That should also be a threat to Samsung and Sony.