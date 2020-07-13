Oppo teases 125W fast charging tech, to debut on July 15

Highlights Oppo will launch the next-generation fast charging tech for batteries on July 15.

The company has announced to launch 125W fast charging technology.

Realme is also said to be working on a similar technology.

Oppo is teasing the 125W fast charging technology that will sit atop the maximum 65W on the smartphones. The 125W fast charging technology is confirmed to be announced on July 15. Oppo's 125W charging tech will be a first in the industry that even outdoes Xiaomi's 100W fast charging tech that is under development and likely to be unveiled later this year. Oppo could announce the charging technology on a smartphone but that will likely be a prototype. The commercial version of the 125W fast charging technology may come out later this year -- sometime when Xiaomi is poised to launch the 100W fast charging for its smartphones.

In a tweet, Oppo announced it will launch the 125W fast charging on July 15. There will likely be an online event for the launch of Oppo's upcoming technology for its smartphones. Interestingly, the same technology could be passed down to Realme smartphones, as well, since both the brands share the resources between each other. An earlier report suggested Realme is working on a 100W+ fast charging technology, which could very well be the one Oppo is about to launch.

If you don't like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. #FlashForwardpic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQ  OPPO (@oppo) July 13, 2020

While there is no information on how the 125W fast charging technology will work, we have a pretty clear idea of what the rumoured 100W+ fast charging that Realme is working on would be. According to the tipster Ishan Agarwal, the 100W+ fast charging being developed by Realme will charge one-third of a 4000mAh battery in three minutes. This should mean that the charging tech will top the battery in within 10 minutes. The viability of the charging tech depends on other factors, such as the processor of the smartphone. Which is why it will not be stretch to expect the 100W+ or the 125W charging technology to arrive on a flagship-level device.

Xiaomi is also working on its fast charging technology, which is currently capped at 100W and is expected to arrive later this year. The technology was touted to fill a 4000mAh battery in 17 minutes, which is less than half the time taken by the 65W fast charging technologies used on most flagship smartphones by Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme.

In any case, the 125W fast charging technology that will launch on July 15 will set a new benchmark for the industry to follow and emulate. It will be a little too ambitious to expect the same technology from the likes of Samsung and LG soon, but charging a smartphone battery is something that will be changed forever with the debut of 125W fast charging.

But while Oppo and other manufacturers are placing huge bets on the charging tech to lure more customers, companies such as Samsung and Apple are reported to be getting rid of phone chargers. Multiple reports have suggested Apple could skip packing the wall charger with the next iPhone while Samsung is also poised to mimic the actions.