Oppo to unveil concept phone with rollable display at tomorrow's INNO Day

Oppo Inno Day tech conference is happening tomorrow, November 17 where Oppo will show off some of its latest tech innovations. One such innovation that will be unveiled tomorrow is Oppo's concept phone with rollable display. The company has shared a teaser on Weibo where the first look of this device is seen, but going by this teaser does not give the full picture. By which I mean how exactly this device will look with its rollable display in action.

The teaser that Oppo has shared shows the bordered display that is extended beyond the frame. But how long this display is or how it will be rolled in is something not clear from this teaser. The display has a 3D curved edge on the left side but I am not sure if the right side, too, has curved edges. This could be true because a curved edge on the extendable side of the display is totally possible. Oppo will divulge more details during the launch of this concept phone.

Oppo will also explain how this display rolls but we might have an idea going by some renders of the concept phone. According to some leaked renders, the phone display will retract upwards, which will extend the display to make it almost double the size. This technology could be very similar to what LG is doing to its under-development rollable display phone. This could be called LG Roll but there are at least five more names that the South Korean company might end up giving its device.

As far as Oppo's concept phone is concerned, it will be only for display at tomorrow's event. The phone might also get its name but that is unlikely, at least until the company comes up with a date for the device's commercial launch. Oppo could take as long as one year to introduce this device to markets. Last year, it ousted the under-display camera tech that is yet to make its debut on a commercial device. Although another phone company ZTE launched this technology on the world's first such phone.

Oppo will also showcase its first AR Glasses at tomorrow's conference. The company is touting that these smart glasses will be comfortable to wear. These smart glasses could come with several sensors and at least four cameras that will be designated for different purposes, including creating Augmented Reality-based filters. Snap's Spectacles 3 bring two cameras on the front that record 1080p videos and allow users to apply various filters.