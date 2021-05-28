Oppo Watch 2 Series with new design and Wear OS to launch later this year

Highlights Oppo Watch 2 Series has been confirmed and it may arrive in second half of this year.

The Oppo Watch 2 Series may come in a round shape, as well as the square shape.

The upcoming Watch 2 Series may use the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC.

At its Reno 6 series launch event, Oppo confirmed the Oppo Watch 2 Series. Coming as the successor to the Oppo Watch later this year, the Oppo Watch 2 Series will retain the square-dial design but will have another variant with a round dial. Oppo also confirmed that the upcoming smartwatch will use the Apollo 4s chip that will ensure power efficiency, following its partnership with the US-based semiconductor company Ambiq Micro.

Rumours about the Oppo Watch's successor have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. According to them, the upcoming smartwatch will be far better in terms of performance and power consumption. And while Oppo will definitely do its part in upgrading the experience on the upcoming Watch 2 Series, the Wear OS software may bog it down unless the next version of Google's wearable software arrives later this year. The existing Oppo Watch runs on Wear OS. However, the China version of the Oppo Watch 2 Series will likely run ColorOS 11. There may also be the RTOS dual OS on the smartwatch.

According to a tipster from China, the Oppo Watch 2 Series may come in a 46mm size and Dusty Gray, Mine Shaft and Steel Blue colourways. The software on an Oppo smartwatch spotted earlier revealed it would be running the msm8937_32go SoC, which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. There could be 16GB of storage on this smartwatch. This is exactly double the storage on the existing Oppo Watch 2 Series.

Oppo Watch

The Oppo Watch 2 Series is likely to come with new watch faces as a part of the software. In addition, this smartwatch may feature stress detection and support for the Oppo Relax app to help users reduce stress through nature-inspired sounds. This also means the upcoming Oppo smartwatch may have speakers, much like the first-generation one.

Oppo has said that Oppo Watch 2 Series will arrive in the second half of 2021, which begins in July. The first-generation Oppo Watch was launched by the company in March last year in China, but its India launch took place in September.

The Oppo Watch arrived as a much-needed device with Wear OS in India. Before Oppo Watch, Fossil was the only major brand to offer smartwatches with Google's Android-based wearable OS. The Oppo Watch was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,999 in India.