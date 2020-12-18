Oppo Watch is down to lowest price in Flipkart sale and this is your best chance to grab it

Highlights Flipkart is selling the Oppo Watch for as low as Rs 11,691.

This price is applicable to users making transaction from SBI credit cards.

Oppo Watch is the best Android smartwatch you can get for this price.

Oppo Watch is selling at its lowest price in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The Android-powered smartwatch Oppo normally sells for Rs 14,990 but it is down to Rs 12,990 in the sale. Better yet, if you have a credit card from State Bank of India, you get an additional 10 per cent off on the price. This would bring down the cost to Rs 11,691 for the Oppo Watch 41mm version, making it a steal deal for people who are looking to get a smartwatch. There are plenty of smartwatches in the markets, starting from the Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000 price category but Oppo Watch is one of the cheapest Wear OS smartwatches.

Flipkart has kicked off the Big Saving Days from Friday, December 18 where it is selling a range of smartphones for much less price but there are other tech products available with discounts on the website. Which means the smartwatches are up for grabs for less, as well. Now, there are several smartwatches that you get on Flipkart but if you want a Wear OS smartwatch, the options you have in the market are Fossil and Oppo. Fossil sells only the Sports editions of its smartwatches that are compact and are suitable for sportspeople. Its other smartwatches cost north of Rs 22,000.

Oppo Watch a great Android watch

Oppo Watch (Review) brings a comprehensive Android experience in two sizes. The 41mm model was launched for Rs 14,990 and the 46mm for Rs 19,990 but Flipkart is discounting it by Rs 2,000 in the sale. After the discount, the Oppo Watch is available to buy at Rs 12,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively. But the lowest price you will pay for the Oppo Watch is Rs 11,691, which is effective only after you use the SBI credit card to make the purchase. There are a couple of other offers on Flipkart but the card discount is the best for you.

Now that the price and discount on the Oppo Watch are out of our way, I will talk about if buying a Wear OS smartwatch makes sense for you. Obviously, an Android-powered will be best supported on an Android device. This means no matter what brand your Android phone is, such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Asus, Xiaomi, and Realme, Oppo Watch will offer you all the functionalities. These include replying to WhatsApp messages right from the smartwatch, checking, replying, and deleting emails, controlling music playback on several apps, and even accessing Google Maps. For fitness, you have the heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, and workout tool that counts steps and more on the Oppo Watch.

Oppo Watch also works with iPhone but it will be only good for checking notifications and tracking health. You cannot reply to any of the notifications. Which is why Android smartwatches are not recommended to be used with an iPhone. If you have the budget, get yourself an Apple Watch. The latest Apple Watch SE sells for Rs 29,900 in India.

Oppo Watch has an AMOLED display, a fast processor, and a trendy design that I like. I can even go out on a limb and say that Oppo Watch is the best Android smartwatch that you can get for the price. And since it is coming from Oppo, expect some nifty things such as fast charging on the smartwatch that takes a little over half an hour to fully charge the smartwatch. What else? The Oppo Watch has two speakers so that alarms and ringtones can be played. Overall, it is the best deal you can get for yourself this Christmas.