Oppo Watch looks like Apple Watch but costs Rs 14,990, goes on sale on August 10 in India

Highlights Oppo Watch with Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC has been launched.

It comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display and eSIM support.

The Oppo Watch comes in two versions starting at Rs 14,990.

Oppo Watch has arrived in India to add competition to the growing wearables market. The latest smartwatch from the Chinese company is a ripoff of the Apple Watch but that is a good thing as it is way too cheaper than the latter. Oppo Watch brings support for eSIM and a dual-edged 3D curved AMOLED display to the table. It also sports the popular Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, which means it is on par with most Wear OS smartwatches. The Oppo Watch will work with both Android and iOS devices; however, the company has not launched any app to control its functionalities.

Oppo Watch India Price

The Oppo Watch comes in two sizes - the 41mm variant costs Rs 14,990 and the 46mm variant is priced at Rs 19,990. It will take on Fossil Gen 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches that are priced higher. Oppo Watch has a gamut of colour options - the 46mm variant comes in black, glossy gold, and silver mist while the 41mm version has black and glossy gold variants only.

The first sale of the Oppo Watch will begin on August 10 across online platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo Watch Specifications

The Oppo Watch has a modern design yet it resembles that of Apple Watch but it has some newness to it. The smartwatch has curved edges on both sides of the 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a 402x476 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 326 PPI. It is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The Indian (and international) version of the Oppo Watch sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor while the one launched in China has a Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Powering the Oppo Watch is Wear OS by Google, which means most smartwatch apps can be downloaded on it. There is a speaker on the smartwatch and a microphone to take calls. It has Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi, along with NFC, A-GPS, GLONASS, and BDS. The smartwatch also has an accelerometer, a gyro sensor, a heart rate sensor, and a barometer. For fitness, there is also an ECG sensor, a pedometer, and a calorie counter. The Oppo Watch is backed by 430mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging.