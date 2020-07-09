Oppo Watch may launch alongside Reno 4 series in India this month

Highlights Oppo Watch could launch alongside the Reno 4 series in India.

Oppo Reno 4 series might not be too far from its India launch. There have been enough pieces of evidence that indicate Oppo is remodelling the Reno 4 series for global markets, including India. And while the company is gearing up to launch the Reno 4 smartphones outside of China, it is likely making way for the global launch of Oppo Watch, as well. The Oppo Watch could be launched in India and other international markets alongside the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro smartphones, as per new certifications. The Oppo Watch was launched in China in March, causing a ripple of feedback that pointed out the smartwatch's uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch.

In India, Oppo could be planning to enter the smartwatch market with Oppo Watch in the coming days, specifically when it will announce the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro if a new report is to be believed. According to MySmartPrice, citing industry sources, the Oppo Watch could be launched in the third week of July, which is also when the Reno 4 series is tipped to launch. There is no concrete timeline to the launch, but most likely it will take place within this month. The company recently launched the Find X2 in India but withheld the Find X2 Pro from release owing to the backlash against Chinese companies on India's social media.

Oppo had been planning the global debut of the Oppo Watch for quite some time now. It had previously stated that it will bring its first high-stakes smartwatch in India after the China launch. Ever since the March launch, the Oppo Watch has been toddling between certification websites. It was recently certified on the BIS website, which suggested an imminent launch in India. Meanwhile, the FCC listing of the Oppo Watch should mean the smartwatch could be coming to the US, as well.

There are two models of the Oppo Watch and the report does not mention if either or both variants will be launched in India. Oppo Watch comes in a 46mm model and a 41mm model with some differences in their specifications.

With Oppo Watch, the company will enter the smartwatch market in India that recently saw the entry of its spinoff company Realme with the Realme Watch. Oppo Watch has a 1.91-inch AMOLED display in a squarish dial, which looks taller than Apple Watch's. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 processor, which is a two-year-old processor and is a strange choice for a smartwatch that competes with some of the heavyweights in the industry. It has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and runs ColorOS that is claimed to be a version of ColorOS tweaked and optimised for smartwatches.

With the eSIM support and an ECG sensor, the Oppo Watch will take on Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch. There are other functions on the smartwatch, such as blood oxygen level monitoring, wireless charging, and up to 5ATM water resistance. The Oppo Watch has a 430mAh battery as well.