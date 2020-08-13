Oppo Watch quick review: Most beautiful Android watch you can buy

Highlights Oppo Watch was launched alongside the Reno 4 Pro in India.

It comes in two sizes - 41mm costs Rs 14,990 and 46mm costs Rs 19,990.

Oppo Watch is by far the most gorgeous smartwatch I have used.

It has been quite a while since people began paying attention to smartwatches as much as they gawk at smartphones. There is still a huge disparity in how smartwatches have transcended into the market versus the way smartphones go out of stock. Brands are trying to bridge that gap with multiple options, such as the uber-cheap Realme Watch that takes your Rs 2,999 to provide you with most basic smartwatch features. But if you move higher in the price ladder, there are Samsung Galaxy Watch models, Apple Watch models, Fossil smartwatches, and, of course, the smartwatches from Fitbit. But there isn't a perfect smartwatch that can go perfectly with Android, the most popular mobile operating system.

I am talking about Wear OS smartwatches that are not quite many globally and even fewer in India. So far, Fossil was the only brand to bring Wear OS-powered smartwatches in India for prices that are in line with those of Samsung Galaxy Watch models. Of course, they were not as expensive as Apple Watch which they anyway need not be because of the operating system. Since Apple Watch does not work with smartphones other than iPhone, you are left with fewer choices for your Android smartphone. Samsung's Galaxy Watches work with all Android phones out there but they work the best with Samsung devices. Your options now get narrowed down to only Fossil smartwatches that offer you Wear OS for around the same price as Galaxy Watch. Until now.

Oppo has stepped into the wearable market with its first Wear OS smartwatch called the Oppo Watch. It is a pretty straightforward name but what it packs inside can actually become a stout contender in the market full of Fossil, Samsung, and Apple smartwatches. The Oppo Watch brings you the seasoned and popular design of Apple Watch to an affordable price point, albeit with some refinements that are interestingly the industry-first. Its dual-curved edge display is something that you may have never seen before on a smartwatch, despite succeeding in trying to find the connection between Oppo Watch and Apple Watch, thanks to their uncanny resemblance.

I just unboxed the Oppo Watch and fell in love with it at first sight. This design is something that I used to deduce during my long conversations with my journalist friends over how smartwatches should either take a break or up their game. It is the design that can put a good deal of smartwatches to shame. (I am looking at you, Samsung!) There is a silicone strap on the Oppo Watch that imparts plushness while staying as subtle as possible. That plastic buckle at the end is a beauty on its own. On the right side are two physical buttons that work in tandem with the software to offer various functionalities, mostly related to fitness and menu navigation on the smartwatch.

Since the Oppo Watch runs Wear OS, it needs the eponymous app to be paired with a smartphone. By smartphone, I mean both Android and iOS devices but it will be a lot more convenient and productive to pair a Wear OS watch with an Android device. The Wear OS walks me through all the steps that are needed for a seamless pairing and that's it. The Oppo Watch comes into action with all my accounts, data, and the knack to look beautiful as ever. (Can I gaze at the beautiful display of the Oppo Watch for a few seconds, please?)

There is a 1.9-inch AMOLED display on the Oppo Watch that looks amazing. I have used Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch 2, Fossil Gen 4, Fossil Gen 5, Apple Watch Series 5 and no display other than that of Oppo Watch has impressed me by far. Don't take my word for it, see it yourself in the photos and, later, in person when you make that Rs 14,990 purchase. Yes, the Oppo Watch is the cheapest Wear OS smartwatch you can buy in the market. It also has a bigger size (46mm) that costs Rs 19,990, which is almost the same as the Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches. So, you are not even burning a hole in your pocket when you buy the Oppo Watch versus others.

I am still to test the Oppo Watch completely, analyse how it works (and keep looking at its gorgeous design all over again), so stay tuned for the review of the gorgeous Oppo Watch.