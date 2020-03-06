Oppo Watch specifications and price leaked ahead of launch at Find X2 event

Highlights Oppo Watch will be launched today at the Find X2 event.

It will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 SoC, as per a report.

The Oppo Watch could be priced at around Rs 21,200.

Oppo will unveil the Oppo Watch at its Find X2 launch event later today. The Oppo Watch has been teased several times but only its look and some information on the display have been revealed. The specifications, however, have remained a mystery so far. A fresh leak has surfaced on China's Weibo that claims to offer an insight into what the Oppo Watch will pack under the hood. The Oppo Watch is tipped to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 SoC, which sounds a little surprising given it's a quite old processor for wearables. Moreover, there will be an Apollo 3 chipset on the Oppo Watch.

Coming straight from a Weibo tipster, the leak also sheds light on other specifications of the Oppo Watch. It is already known that there will be a 3D curved glass on the Oppo Watch display, which, according to the leak, will measure 1.91 inches in size. The choice of processor, Snapdragon 2500, is rather an unconventional one, especially when Oppo is touting some top-class experience on the watch. The latest processor from Qualcomm for wearables is the Snapdragon 3100, which is found the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches. Moreover, the Oppo Watch has been tipped to be integrated with an ECG sensor and a heart rate sensor. Oppo Watch could also offer some water resistance up to 5 ATM, as per the tipster.

While the set of specifications leaked on Weibo reveal a lot more about the Oppo Watch, the tipster has gone ahead and shared the tentative pricing of the smartwatch. According to him, the Oppo Watch could be priced at CNY 2,000, which translates to approximately Rs 21,200. If this pricing is anything to go by, the Oppo Watch could seriously undercut the Apple Watch with the same looks and almost similar functionalities. The Oppo Watch is also rumoured to come with Wear OS, which could just offer a better smartwatch experience.

Oppo will begin its event at 3 pm IST on Friday, March 6. The Chinese brand will also launch the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones at the event.