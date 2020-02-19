Oppo Watch teased to pack 3D curved screen, looks similar to Apple Watch

Highlights The Oppo Watch will have a curved display with 3D glass on top.

It has been rumoured to also come with the ECG measurement tool.

The Oppo Watch could launch alongside the Find X2 next month.

Oppo has set out to expand its product portfolio, including its first smartwatch that has been headlining the brand-related rumours. Dubbed Oppo Watch, the brand's first smartwatch was first teased by Oppo vice president and president of global marketing Brian Shen, revealing the design that is uncannily similar to that of Apple Watch. Shen has now poured in some more material to build the hype around the Oppo Watch. According to his new teaser, the Oppo Watch will sport a curved display protected by a 3D glass on top.

In a tweet, Shen said - "Here's another look at the forthcoming OPPO Watch. The curved screen and 3D glass will be a game-changer." A teaser image of the Oppo Watch accompanies the tweet, shedding light on what the smartwatch would look like. It has a curved design with side contours and a metal rim, almost similar to those on Apple Watch. Moreover, there will be interchangeable straps on the watch, as revealed by the teaser image.

Even the previous teaser shared by Shen pointed out at similarities between the Oppo Watch and Apple Watch on many levels. But one thing will be conspicuously different - a previous teaser by Shen shows that there will be two physical buttons on the smartwatch's right side whereas Apple Watch has one digital crown only.

Earlier, rumours have suggested that the Oppo Watch will come with support for Electrocardiogram, or ECG. Apple Watch has had ECG since the Series 4 models - something that manufacturers such as Samsung also employed on its smartwatches later. If ECG is something that will feature on the Oppo Watch, we can expect high pricing but still less than what Apple Watch costs.

The Oppo Watch is said to be launched alongside the Find X2 next month, but the timelines are not concrete at this point. At the Oppo's Inno Day conference in December last year, the company announced it has plans to launch a smartwatch sometime in the first quarter of this year. Since Oppo's flagship phone Find X2 is rumoured to arrive sometime next month, Oppo Watch could tag along. To recall, the Oppo Find X2 was previously set to be launched at the now-cancelled MWC 2020 in Barcelona.