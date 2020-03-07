Oppo Watch with ECG sensor, VOOC fast charging launched: Price, specifications

Highlights The Oppo Watch comes with a Snapdragon 2500 chipset.

It also has an ECG sensor and other health-related functions.

The Oppo Watch starts at around Rs 16,000.

Oppo Watch was formally launched at the Find X2 event in China. The first smartwatch from the Chinese brand packs some interesting features that make it a strong contender against the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and, probably, the Apple Watch Series 4. The Oppo Watch has been headlining the rumour mill for quite some time its features were even detailed officially by Oppo executive a few days back. It has an AMOLED display with a 3D curved glass and an ECG sensor onboard. Moreover, while it looks exactly like the Apple Watch, it is priced less comparatively.

Oppo Watch Price

The Oppo Watch comes in two sizes the smaller 41mm version will be available for a price of CNY 1,499, which is approximately Rs 16,000, and the bigger 46mm variant costs CNY 1,999, which translates to roughly Rs 21,4000. The smartwatch has been launched only in China for now, but the company laid down its plans to bring the Oppo Watch to other markets, including India. The pricing in India, of course, will be affected by its rivals especially in the mid-range segment. Brands such as Noise and Huami have a strong presence in the wearable market in India while Samsung and Apple attract premium buyers.

Oppo Watch Specifications

The Oppo Watch comes in 1.6-inch and 1.9-inch display sizes. The display uses a 3D curved AMOLED panel that covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. There are minimal bezels around the watch's display, surrounded by an aluminum casing. There are two physical buttons on the smartwatch, located on the right side. These buttons trigger various functions on the Oppo Watch and are responsible for navigation on the watch. The smartwatch comes in two colours, gold and black the straps are interchangeable as well.

Embedding an ECG sensor under the hood, the Oppo Watch can record the heart rate patterns and analyse the health status of the user. The ECG functionality on a smartwatch in its price segment is rare, which is why Oppo Watch could attract health-conscious users who would have rather gone for the likes of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, or Apple Watch Series 4 or above. There are other physical exercises presets on the Oppo Watch that can either be manually selected or are automatically triggered basis the bodily functions.

The Oppo Watch is powered by a dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 processor with an Apollo 3 co-processor. The choice of the processor is strange, considering most smartwatches from the last year have the latest chipsets. The smartwatch runs ColorOS, which is claimed to be based on an unspecified version of Android. It is not clear whether Google Play services will work on the smartwatch as they do on a Wear OS smartwatch. The Oppo Watch also comes with support for an eSIM, which will allow making and receiving calls, and sending SMS without having to rely on the paired phone.

Since it is also a fitness-centric smartwatch, Oppo has given water resistance on the Oppo Watch for up to 5ATM. The Oppo Watch supports VOOC charging technology that is rated to top up half the battery in 17 minutes. In cases where the battery needs to be conserved, the Oppo Watch will switch from the Snapdragon 2500 SoC to the Apollo 3 chip. This will help the smartwatch last longer Oppo claims a single charge can offer a battery life of 40 hours on normal usage while the battery saving mode can take the longevity of the battery to about 21 days.