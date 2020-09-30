Oppo will launch A93 on October 6 in Malaysia

Highlights Oppo is all set to unveil the A93 in Malaysia on October 6.

The Oppo A93 looks similar to the Oppo F17 Pro with four camera sensor,

Oppo A93 is expected to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2,400 pixels. It could have a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is expected to powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Oppo is all set to unveil the A93 in Malaysia on October 6. The company announced the launch date of Oppo A93 through a tweet and also shared the design of the smartphone. The Oppo A93 looks similar to the Oppo F17 Pro with four camera sensors in a square-shaped camera island.

Announcing the launch date, Oppo tweeted from its official Twitter handle, "The live stream of #OPPOA93 launch is happening on 6 October 2020, 3 pm on our Facebook page! And don't forget to check out our Facebook page to know how you can stand a chance to win the OPPO A93."

Now coming to specifications, Oppo A93 is expected to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2,400 pixels. It could have a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone is expected to powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of the camera, the Oppo A93 will feature a quad-camera setup on the rear. The square-shaped module houses a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and dual 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there is one 16-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. So the camera could come with a total of six cameras.

In terms of battery, the Oppo A93 is expected to house 4,015mAh with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, the Oppo A93 could feature a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.