Oppo working on phone with OLED screen, 65W fast charging

Highlights Oppo is working on a new smartphone with 65W fast charging.

It could be the successor of the Reno 4, the Reno 5.

The TENAA listing of the device has suggested a 4200mAh battery.

Oppo might be working on a new series of smartphones that is believed to be the Reno 5 lineup. While it is still early for the smartphone to release into the market because its launch is allegedly set for 2021. But what we are receiving now are some key specifications of this device, thanks to its listing on the TENAA certification website.

According to the listing, the Oppo device with model PEGM00 (and a variant of it named PEGT00) will have a 6.43-inch screen, a 4200mAh battery, and will measure 159.1x73.4x7.9mm. It will come with support for 5G network, although the processor to enable that is not mentioned in the listing. These specifications seem in line with what you would expect from the successor of the Reno 4.

Moreover, a leak on Weibo, shared by Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno 5 will sport an OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Oppo's recent Reno-series models have come with 90Hz refresh rates on OLED panels but this new model seems a downgrade. The report also suggests the CPU will be clocked at 2.4GHz. But while the specific chipset model is not known, it is expected the MediaTek Dimensity 800U will power it. This chipset is integrated with a 5G modem.

The Oppo Reno 5 is expected to sport a 64MP main camera while there could be an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP auxiliary cameras, as well, according to the report. The leak also suggests there will be a 4300mAh battery, which does not align with what the TENAA listing has suggested. It is possible these two values could belong to minimal and typical charges of the battery. This device will come with support for 65W fast charging, per the leak.

Furthermore, the Oppo device is expected to come with Android 11 out of the box. If this turns out to be true, this is going to be the first Oppo smartphone that will come with Android 11 from the very start. Right now, only Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones are the ones to get the stable Android 11-based ColorOS 11 update. The rest of the devices are still stuck at Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

Oppo is yet to give a confirmation on when this device will be out or, rather, what it will officially be called. We are not even sure if this will be the Reno 5, so it is better we wait to hear straight from the horse's mouth.