Oppo's new 125W Flash Charge technology charges phone in 20 minutes

Highlights Oppo has launched the 125W Flash Charge technology for future phones.

It has also launched the 65W AirVOOC wireless charging for devices.

Oppo's 50W mini SuperVOOC and 110W mini Flash Charge technologies have also been launched.

Oppo is launching the world's first 125W fast charging technology called Flash Charge. The big leap in mobile phone charging solution comes from the company that also pioneered the first 65W wired and 40W wireless charging. The next-generation charging method is touted to charge 41 per cent of a 4000mAh battery in 5 minutes while it will top the battery in 20 minutes. Additionally, Oppo is also launching 65W AirVOOC wireless charging, 50W mini SuperVOOC charging, and 110W mini Flash Charge technologies for its future smartphones and devices from other brands.

The 125W Flash Charge technology not only requires an overhauled adapter but the charging cable and the battery also need to be redesigned to adapt to the fast charging method. Oppo says its 125W Flash Charge needs a bi-cell design for "optimum charging efficiency", along with the battery's discharge rating of 6C that is twice the earlier standard of 3C. The 125W Flash Charge technology is supported on the USB-C to USB-C charging cable, which is unlike the USB-A to USB-C cable used for the current 65W fast charging method. The technology has also been added with 128-bit encryption to prevent security risks.

Oppo has not said anything about the smartphone that will feature the 125W Flash Charge technology, but it is expected to arrive on a flagship device, maybe under the Find X series or Ace series. The Oppo Reno Ace was the first smartphone to come with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, however, later, the Ace series was segregated from the Reno series and made standalone. While Oppo's 125W Flash Charge technology will support its smartphones, the upcoming technology will work with other devices and protocols with various charging speeds, which is given below:

Apart from the 125W Flash Charge technology, Oppo is also introducing the 65W AirVOOC fast charging for its future smartphones that is rated to charge a 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes. The company claims this solution is even faster than some of the presently-available wired fast charging methods, which may include the company's own 65W SuperVOOC technology on Reno Ace, Find X2, and Realme X50 Pro. The wireless charging never made it to the company's most expensive flagship Find X2 Pro and is only available on Ace 2. Maybe, the 65W AirVOOC charging will debut on Oppo's future flagship phones.

And finally, Oppo is redesigning fast charging adapters to become smaller. Its new 50W mini SuperVOOC charging and 110W mini Flash Charge technologies will work with adapters that are nearly the same size as the regular 18W chargers in the market.