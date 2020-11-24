Oppo's upcoming flagship said to use Snapdragon 870, a tweaked version of Snapdragon 865

Highlights Oppo might launch a new phone next year featuring the Snapdragon 870 processor.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to be that phone that will feature Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Oppo will also launch the Find X3 Pro next year with Snapdragon 875 SoC.

Oppo is working on a range of devices and some of them will come with flagship-level hardware. One of these flagship devices could be a phone that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, some rumours previously suggested. Now, a fresh leak has emerged that gives an insight into this new chipset, saying that Snapdragon 870 might be a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865 processor with a little higher clock speed.

According to the credible tipster Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 870 will have its performance cores clocked at 3.20GHz, which is significantly higher than the clock speed of the Snapdragon 865 processor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which was launched last year, runs at 2.84GHz on the vanilla variant while the advanced Snapdragon 876+ variant has a clock speed of 3.09GHz. Not just the base speed, the GPU on this SoC will have a bumped up Adreno 650 GPU, which will be 905MHz up from the base frequency of 587MHz and 645MHz on the vanilla and Plus variants, respectively.

With such a significant jump in the GPU frequency, the GPU score of the Snapdragon 870 processor in the AnTuTu benchmark will increase by 70,000 points on the 240,000 points that the current Snapdragon 865 processor has achieved using its GPU. Apart from the clock speed of the performance cores of the Snapdragon 870 processor and the clock speed of the GPU that will tag along, the base frequency of the efficiency cores of this processor is not available right now.

Oppo Reno 5 to sport Snapdragon 870?

According to the tipster, the Oppo Reno 5 series will have one variant that will use the Snapdragon 870 processor to give better performance and speed over other variants that the company may have planned to launch. For now, we know that the Reno 5 5G will have a 6.43-inch OLED screen, a quadruple-camera setup consisting 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP cameras, and a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging, according to the listing spotted on TENAA certification website in China. The processor information of this variant is not clear right now but speculation is that Reno 5 Pro+ could feature the Snapdragon 870 processor. Nothing is set in stone right now so readers are advised to take this news with a pinch of salt.

Oppo has also announced its partnership with Qualcomm where it will use the Snapdragon 875 processor. But this processor will likely be reserved for the Find X3 series phones that are expected to be out in the first half of 2021.

Oppo Find X3 expected specifications

The Find X3 Pro is said to come with 3K displays with higher refresh rates. There could be an under-display camera. The Find X3 Pro is also confirmed to come with the 10-bit colour system that will use the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut across peripherals inside, including the camera, storage, and the display. Moreover, the Find X3 series is also said to come with a dual-camera system with Sony IMX700 series sensors. But this smartphone will not be alone. There will be vanilla Find X3 smartphone that will have toned-down specifications. Both of these are expected to launch next year, sometime in February if we go by Oppo's history.