Over 25000 villages in India still lack internet connectivity, Lok Sabha told

The Government through various schemes approved under Universal Service Obligation Fund is trying to connect these villages. These schemes include LWE-Phase-I and Phase-II projects, Aspirational Districts Scheme, Border Area Villages Scheme, commissioning of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity from Chennai to Andaman Nicobar Islands, scheme for connecting submarine optical fibre cable from Kochi to Lakshadweep Islands, BharatNet Phase-I and Phase-II projects.

TRAI had released data on telephones and broadband connectivity on March 17. Closer scrutiny of the data reveals that the urban rural divide in the number of telephones is dipping. While urban telephone subscription increased from 64.7 crore at the end of December 20 to 65.3 crore at the end of January 21, the rural subscription also increased from 52.5 crore to 53 crore in the same period. This indicates that the monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.83 per cent and 0.81 per cent respectively during the month of January 21.

The overall tele-density in India has increased from 86.38 at the end of December 20 to 87.01 at the end of January 21. But this is where rural India is unable to keep pace with urban India.

While urban tele-density increased from 138.34 at the end of December 20 to 139.25 at the end of January 21 rural tele-density increased from the low of 59.05 to 59.50 during the same period. This means the share of urban subscribers at the end of January-21 was 55.20 per cent while rural subscribers made up the rest 44.80 per cent.