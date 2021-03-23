Over 4.7 lakh TCS employees get second salary hike in six months

Highlights Tata Consultancy has rolled out a second salary hike in six months for over 4.7 lakhs employees.

Tata Consultancy has rolled out a second salary hike in six months for over 4.7 lakhs employees. The company has rewarded its employees for delivering growth in the middle of a pandemic.

TCS has increased the salary for the second time in six months. The first salary hike was rolled out in the month of October. The company had hiked the salary by 6-8 percent in October but in the second rollout, the employees will get an increment of around 12-14 per cent average increment.

Talking about the same, the company spokesperson said in a statement, "We can confirm that we are on track to give increments to all associates across our geographies effective April 2021, in line with our benchmarks. We are extremely thankful to all our associates for demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and an innovative mindset to steer the company in these trying times. This step is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to our associates." Not just the hike in salary, TCS will continue to promote its employee.s as per the regular promotion cycle. The salary hike would come into effect from April 2021.

Rewarding its employees for pulling a great show despite the pandemic, Accenture had announced a one-time bonus for its employees. The bonus is equal to one week of base pay for the employees below the managing director. Infosys had also rolled out salary hikes for its employees along with promotions. The company has also announced a bonus for the hard-working employees in the quarter that ended December 31. Other companies that had rolled out salary hikes include Cognizant, Wipro, and HCL Tech for their employees between October 2020 and January 2021.