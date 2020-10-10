Oxygen OS 11 rollout starts for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7 series phones next in line

Highlights The stable version of Oxygen OS 11 is rolling out to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India.

The Oxygen OS 11 is built on top of the Android 11.

OnePlus says it is working to bring Oxygen OS 11 to OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus on Saturday announced that the Oxygen OS 11, which is built on top of the Android 11, is now rolling out to OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India. This is one of the fastest rollouts of Android 11 we have seen for a phone. The company had introduced the developer version of the Oxygen OS 11 in August and then in September the Oxygen OS 11 beta entered the open phase. The rollout of Oxygen OS 11 now to OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro is for the stable version of the OS.

Given that the Oxygen OS 11 rollout is happening just days ahead of the October 14 launch of the OnePlus 8T, it is safe to assume that the new OnePlus phone will come with Android 11 out of the box, or the update for it will be available on the launch day itself.

"In addition to OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8Pro and OnePlus 8, OxygenOS 11 will be available for OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord in the future. Stay tuned for our community posts," OnePlus noted on its forum pages.

The Oxygen OS 11 comes with a new UI, which has divided the OnePlus fans. While some call it an obvious evolution, some say that with the Oxygen OS 11, OnePlus is simply following the other phone makers.

As far as OnePlus is concerned, it highlights the following changes in the Oxygen OS 11.

-- New UI visual design

-- New weather UI that supports switches between sunrise and sunset.

-- Optimized stability third-party applications

-- New gaming tools box, with easy access to toggle Fnatic mode. There are also three ways now for notifications in this mode: text-only, heads up and block

-- Quick reply feature through a small window in Instagram and WhatsApp.

-- New "mis-touch prevention" feature.

-- Always on ambient display function.

-- New clock styles, including one created with the help of Parsons School of Design.

-- Shortcut for Dark Mode and automatic turn on and turn off for the feature.

-- Zen Mode now has 5 new themes, which are ocean, space and grassland and two more.

-- Zen Mode can be enabled in groups. This is more of a social setting.

OnePlus says that before installing the Oxygen OS 11 on their phones, users must ensure that the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro on which they are installing the update has at least 30 per cent battery and at least 3GB free storage.