Oxygen OS 11 update for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro coming in December

OnePlus is usually among the first in the industry to update its older phones to the latest version of the Android operating system, and it appears the company intends to keep things this way. After rolling out Android 11 to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, the company has now announced that it will be rolling out its updated version of the Oxygen OS to OnePlus 7 series devices as well.

The company has given a timeline for this update and has promised that the phones will get the new software by December this year. To remind our readers, the OnePlus 7 series brings with itself four phones in the form of the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and the slightly more powerful OnePlus 7T Pro. While the company hasn't confirmed which of the four devices will get the updates first, it is expected that the OnePlus 7T Pro and the 7T should get the update before the OnePlus 7 phones.

As it stands, the company is aggressively working towards updating its line-up of phones with the new Android 11-based Oxygen OS skin. However, what's strange is that there's still no word on updating the much newer OnePLus Nord which the company launched earlier in the year.

Coming back to the phones that have been confirmed to get the update, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with 90Hz display that's 6.67-inch in size and offers QHD+ resolution and HDR10+ (3120x1440 screen resolution).

The OnePlus 7T Pro includes three cameras on the rear panel and single image sensor for selfies on the front. The device gets a Sony 48MP IMX586 sensor with 7P lens structure, f1.6 aperture and OIS. The secondary camera uses a 16MP ultrawide angle lens with 117-degree field of view. Lastly, the third is an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom at an aperture of F2.4, and OIS support. The OnePlus 7T Pro includes Super macro mode and Nightscape mode on the camera app itself. It also supports HIS (Hybrid image stabilization) so users can shoot smoother and stable video. On the front, the OnePlus 7T Pro includes a 16MP pop-up selfie shooter.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10. The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 4080mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge 30T support.