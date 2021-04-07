Pac-Man 99 is new Battle Royale game for Nintendo Switch users

Highlights Nintendo has launched Pac-Man 99 multiplayer game for Switch users.

Nintendo Switch users need to have a subscription to play the game.

The game goes live on April 7 at 6 pm PST, which translates to 6.30 am on April 8.

Pac-Man is an interesting and addictive game. And if that is somehow not enough for you, Nintendo is taking things to the next level. It has announced Pac-Man 99, a new multiplayer Battle Royale that will be available as a part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This means you need to have a Switch console and an online subscription to be able to play the Battle Royale.

Nintendo's new Pac-Man 99 is the next in the series of multiplayer games such as Tetris 99 and recently-killed Super Mario Bros. 35. The idea is to defeat your enemies to become the last Pac-Man standing in the game. It is similar to the classic arcade theme of the original Pac-Man where you go after other players on the map. But you can increase the competition by eating Power Pellets that make ghosts vulnerable. Once a player eats them, they become Jammer Pac-Man that will chase enemies and eat them until there is only one player left.

In Pac-Man 99, there are eight different presets that a player can choose to add some spice to the game. And if you need more extensions, there is a DLC that adds CPU mode, time attack, and different custom themes, including some from the classic Bandai games. These themes bring new music to the game and are 20 in total. While the game is free to play as long as you have a subscription, these themes will cost you $2 each. Players can buy additional modes for $15 each, as well. And if you are looking to give a complete makeover with extensions, you can go for the $30 pack that has every extension in the game.

Battle Royale mode is becoming increasingly popular. So not just high-graphics games such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, this mode is now coming to some simple arcade games such as Tetris and Pac-Man now. And it is a good thing. These games are addictive as they are but adding a multiplayer mode that focuses on winnowing out your opponents in different levels.

Nintendo has said Pac-Man 99 will go live for Switch Online subscribers on April 7 at 6 pm PST (April 8, 6.30 pm). You will need to have at least 800MB of space free on your Switch as the game is 767MB in size. You can pre-load the game right now so that you will be ready to play it as and when it goes live. The Pac-Man 99 will be available in Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, English languages.