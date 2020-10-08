Paytm First Games is back on Google Play Store, can be installed now

Highlights Paytm First Games is back on Play Store which was taken down by Google last month.

Google removed Paytm First Games saying its policies don't allow "gambling apps".

Paytm says, "..as per Indian laws, Fantasy sports are completely legal."

Paytm First Games is back on Google Play Store which was taken down by Google for its 'policy violations'. Paytm, on Wednesday, announced its comeback via a blog post.

Paytm in a blog post said, "We are excited to announce that your favourite gaming app is once again available on the Play Store for you to download and immerse yourself in the best of the gaming experience. We have brought back the app with free fantasy sports featuring all the upcoming cricket matches of the Indian T20 League along with upcoming soccer tournaments. Users can play the games for free and win upto Rs. 1 Lakh everyday."

On September 18, Google had taken down the Paytm First Games and Paytm app from the Play store. Google said that its policies don't allow "casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting, including daily fantasy sports."

Paytm in its comeback announcement, also commented on the same saying, "We wish to make it clear that as per Indian laws, Fantasy sports are completely legal and allowed all over India, except in few states like Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

The blog post further read, "The arbitrary (and self-serving) policies of Google, and their arbitrary interpretation of these policies is a dangerous, and extra-judicial, enforcement of monopolistic powers, against the interest of developers and users."

Paytm, owned by Noida-based One97 Communications, along with other tech startups conducted a meeting to discuss a national alternative to Google Play that dominates the market of app stores in India. The discussion was then moved to the government where it was also highlighted that Google takes 30 per cent commission on apps selling digital goods.

The threats posed by Indian entrepreneurs made Google roll back the enforcement of its 30 per cent commission cut until March 31, 2022.

Paytm in the same blog post said, "We appreciate all the support we have received over the last few weeks from other startups, founders and most of all our users."