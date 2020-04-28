Paytm Mall partners with 10,000 kirana shopsto enable grocery delivery

Highlights Paytm Mall on Monday announced that the e-commerce platform will partner with 10,000 Kirana stores,

The company is now offering grocery essentials in more than 100 cities across the country and plans to expand it in the coming weeks.

As per Paytm, the residents of the Tier-II and Tier-III cities are ordering the most on Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall on Monday announced that the e-commerce platform will partner with 10,000 Kirana stores, small shops, and other small businesses for hyperlocal businesses. The company is now offering grocery essentials in more than 100 cities across the country and plans to expand it in the coming weeks.

The company has said that the initiative has been taken to help small scale businesses who are struggling to manage operations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The company has launched several initiatives to help stressed businesses including its merchant partners, small shop owners, SMEs during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Digitally enabling small businesses by selling on Paytm Mall and giving them all the necessary logistics support, the company hopes to help shops and stores which have either witnessed a sharp decline in footfall or had to abruptly pause operations due to the lockdown," Paytm said in a statement. As per Paytm, the residents of the Tier-II and Tier-III cities are ordering the most on Paytm Mall

With half the grocery shops unable to function, people are relying more on more on e-commerce websites for essential items. However, due to the surge in demand, popular supermarket websites like Grofers and BigBasket are struggling to fulfill the orders. Zomato, Swiggy on the other hand have been pretty proactive in delivering the essential items.

Paytm withs offline to online model aims to connect neighborhood offline stores to interested customers through their platform. "Paytm Mall has always advocated a 100% marketplace model of operation against an inventory led one as pursued by other major players. Our objective is to connect neighborhood offline stores to interested customers far and wide through our e-commerce platform. We are constantly reaching out to smaller sellers to understand the challenges they are facing in stocking inventory as well as the delivery of goods. During this time of crisis, we want to ensure that our merchant partners do not lose out on business. Our tie-ups with small businesses would ensure that service our customers faster and hyper-locally," said Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall

This announcement by Paytm comes a day after Reliance's JioMart went live on WhatsApp. The JioMart is an offline to online platform that would allow customers to place orders online through the messaging app but pay at the store. In order to o place order through JioMart, customers are required to add JioMart's WhatsApp number 88500 08000 to their contacts and send a message.