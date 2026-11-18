Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India on 14 September at ₹79,999 for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. At the time, the Galaxy S26 cost ₹87,999, only ₹8,000 more. Two price hikes later, the S26 costs ₹23,000 more than the FE, and the iPhone 17 costs ₹19,901 more.
On 28 September, Samsung raised the Galaxy S26’s price from ₹87,999 to ₹1,02,999 for the 256 GB model, about 17% more. Industry sources linked it to rising memory chip costs. Apple raised the iPhone 17 (256 GB) from ₹82,900 to ₹99,900 after launching the iPhone 18 Pro in September.
The S26 FE has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display at 120 Hz, the largest of the three. It runs on Samsung’s 3 nm Exynos 2500. The Galaxy S26 has a smaller 6.3-inch 120 Hz screen and the newer Exynos 2600. The iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120 Hz ProMotion and Apple’s A19 chip.
The S26 FE has three rear cameras: a 50 MP main, a 12 MP ultra-wide and an 8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S26 also has three, with a 50 MP main, a 10 MP telephoto and a 12 MP ultra-wide. The iPhone 17 has a 48 MP main camera.
The S26 FE has a 4,900 mAh battery with 45 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. Samsung promises up to seven generations of Android updates and seven years of security updates. Apple says the iPhone 17 is eligible for iOS 27 and quotes “all-day” battery life.
Samsung’s launch offers include a cashback of up to ₹7,000 on bank cards, or an exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000. You can use only one of them. Check whether the FE’s price has changed since launch, since the S26 FE launched before Samsung’s 28 September price rise. Compare the final price after offers, not the listed price.