An AI assistant that works without being asked? Meet Anthropic's Claude Duet

Anthropic has introduced Claude Duet as a proactive agent powered by Opus 5.5. It can flag work needing attention and continue tasks while a user is away, rather than requiring a fresh chat prompt for every interaction.
Duet can prepare a morning briefing using connected accounts and identify inbox or calendar items needing attention. Anthropic says it checks accounts every few hours, making this a periodic review of connected information rather than continuous monitoring. (AI generated representative image)
Examples include finding unpaid invoices in QuickBooks or Stripe, drafting follow-ups using HubSpot records and preparing agreements for review through Docusign. These are announced capabilities linked to connected services, with access depending on the user's accounts and permissions. (AI generated representative image)
Duet can use memory, skills and connected apps associated with a user's Claude account. Work is organised in an ongoing thread. Anthropic lists a separate mobile app for iOS and Android, alongside access through the web. (AI generated representative image)
Before sending a message, making a payment, signing a document or deleting something, Duet is designed to show the proposed action and wait for approval. Anthropic also says securities trading and transfers between accounts remain prohibited even with permission. (AI generated representative image)
Access is through a research-preview waitlist for US Claude Pro and Max subscribers; Team and Enterprise plans are excluded for now. Duet shares existing plan limits, and background checks consume usage. Anthropic cautions that the preview can misjudge urgency. (AI generated representative image)