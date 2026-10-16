Apple HomeView can recognise six people at home: The iPhone requirements and privacy settings families should check

HomeView has a seven-inch display and can handle video calls, music and household controls. Its tabletop version has an adjustable hinge, while a separate wall-mounted model suits entrances or hallways. Choose the location around a real household task, such as family calls.
Apple says HomeView recognises up to six people and switches to the appropriate personal experience. Enrolment matters: a visitor viewing the shared display should not be assumed to have a personal profile. Check how your household will use shared and individual information.
Personal-context requests require a paired Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad running the latest software, with Siri AI enabled in a supported language. Before ordering, check the device each family member owns. An older handset could limit the personalised features you expect.
Apple says personal Messages and Calendar content appears when the enrolled person's face is recognised and the paired device is present and recently unlocked. Its product page also specifies the same Wi-Fi network. Set up recognition carefully before placing the screen in a shared room.
Apple Home works with compatible accessories, including products certified for Matter or Works with Apple Home. A display purchase does not convert an ordinary lock or camera into a connected device. Check compatibility, installation and local availability before budgeting for a full setup.
Apple lists India among HomeView's launch markets, with availability beginning November 13 and Siri AI initially supported in English. Some content and camera-recording features require subscriptions. Compare the local device price, compatible accessories and recurring services before deciding whether the setup earns its place.