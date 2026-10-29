Apple’s touchscreen MacBook Pro explained: What you can actually do with your fingers on the new display

On the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, sliding a finger moves through a webpage or document. A pinch changes the view of a photo or other content. Apple has built the touch sensor into the display panel itself.
Apple demonstrates dragging slides between Keynote presentations directly on the screen. A double tap expands a window to fill the display, while a flick tiles it into position. These gestures bring familiar desktop tasks onto the surface displaying the work.
The display can be used for sketching and annotation, giving designers a way to work directly on the visible canvas. Apple also shows product designers manipulating a 3D prototype onscreen. The particular tools available depend on the application being used.
Music producers can adjust faders and play software instruments with their fingers. Apple names Algoriddim djay Pro among the third-party apps taking advantage of Touch. Developers can also test interactions in their iOS and iPadOS apps directly on the MacBook display.
Touch works alongside keyboard shortcuts and trackpad gestures. Apple says macOS translates touches into clicks, helping many existing apps respond immediately, while developers can build richer interactions through updated APIs. The result adds another input method to the Mac workflow.