Buying the new Apple TV 4K for Siri AI? Your older box may qualify too, so check these requirements before spending

Apple says Siri AI beta is available on Apple TV 4K models from the second generation onwards. That makes your existing model the first thing to check. Buying the fourth-generation box simply to obtain Siri AI may be unnecessary if your setup qualifies.
Siri AI requires tvOS 27.2 and an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad belonging to the home owner, running the latest software with Siri AI enabled. India is listed for English support. Check these requirements together before treating the television box as a standalone AI purchase.
The new box has three far-field microphones for hands-free voice commands while content is playing. This is a hardware addition, distinct from older-model AI eligibility. If finding the remote is your daily frustration, hands-free control may matter more than another performance specification.
The fourth-generation model uses Apple's A19 chip and a dedicated AV1 decoder. Apple publishes performance improvements against the previous generation, but these are company claims. Compare your own needs—streaming, games and navigation—before assuming a faster chip solves a problem you currently have.
Apple's surround setup requires the fourth-generation box and four compatible HomePod speakers, arranged in matching front and rear pairs. The speakers are additional hardware. Build the whole-system budget before viewing the television-box price as the cost of the advertised home-theatre experience.
The product page promotes films, games and workouts, with subscriptions required for some services. List the apps your family actually watches and check their availability. The new hardware is scheduled for stores from November 13; use the local retail price when comparing options.