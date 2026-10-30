Casio GMC-2500 first look: The original G-SHOCK’s design language returns with hands and a clever date display

Casio says the GMC-2500 draws on the functional design of the DW-5000C, the first G-SHOCK introduced in 1983. The new watch carries that heritage into an analogue layout, with softer exterior contours and a separate small seconds subdial.
A three cell window at the three o’clock position displays the date, elapsed stopwatch minutes or setting information, depending on the selected function. Casio calls it Multi-Mission Date. Once set, the calendar automatically handles the date rather than requiring routine manual correction.
Casio’s Shock Release Hand structure uses magnetic attachment for the minute hand to help absorb impact. The company says a knock can temporarily move the hand out of position before it returns. This mechanism is part of the watch’s shock resistant construction.
Casio India lists the GMC-2500-1A at 68g, with a case measuring 46.7 by 43.8 by 12.9mm. It has mineral glass, a bio based resin band and 200 metre water resistance. These figures apply to that model, rather than every bracelet or colour version.
The small seconds hand can be stopped and restarted using a sleep function intended to reduce power consumption. Casio lists an approximate two year battery life for the GMC-2500-1A. Its India page marks the model for November 2026 without establishing a price here.