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Casio GMC-2500 first look: The original G-SHOCK’s design language returns with hands and a clever date display

Casio GMC-2500 first look: The original G-SHOCK’s design language returns with hands and a clever date display

Casio’s GMC-2500 reworks the original G-SHOCK’s design into an analogue watch. Its three cell date window, magnetic minute hand and familiar durability features give the new model a distinct identity.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026, 6:30 AM IST
The inspiration goes back to 1983
1/5

Casio says the GMC-2500 draws on the functional design of the DW-5000C, the first G-SHOCK introduced in 1983. The new watch carries that heritage into an analogue layout, with softer exterior contours and a separate small seconds subdial.

 

The date window changes its job
2/5

A three cell window at the three o’clock position displays the date, elapsed stopwatch minutes or setting information, depending on the selected function. Casio calls it Multi-Mission Date. Once set, the calendar automatically handles the date rather than requiring routine manual correction.

 

The minute hand has a magnetic connection
3/5

Casio’s Shock Release Hand structure uses magnetic attachment for the minute hand to help absorb impact. The company says a knock can temporarily move the hand out of position before it returns. This mechanism is part of the watch’s shock resistant construction.

 

The specified model weighs 68 grams
4/5

Casio India lists the GMC-2500-1A at 68g, with a case measuring 46.7 by 43.8 by 12.9mm. It has mineral glass, a bio based resin band and 200 metre water resistance. These figures apply to that model, rather than every bracelet or colour version.

 

The seconds hand can take a break
5/5

The small seconds hand can be stopped and restarted using a sleep function intended to reduce power consumption. Casio lists an approximate two year battery life for the GMC-2500-1A. Its India page marks the model for November 2026 without establishing a price here.

 

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