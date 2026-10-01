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Gemini 4 Argon is built for longer work tasks: Google’s announced features, API prices and access limits

Gemini 4 Argon is built for longer work tasks: Google’s announced features, API prices and access limits

Google has announced Gemini 4 Argon with restricted initial access. Explore its work-focused features, output allowance, introductory API prices and what Google says about a wider public rollout.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026, 3:28 PM IST
Initial access is restricted
1/5

Google announced Gemini 4 Argon on September 30, starting with selected cybersecurity partners. Its Fairwind programme vets organisations and restricts access to approved teams. This is not a general release to everyone using the Gemini app.

Google targets longer work assignments
2/5

Google describes Argon as designed for sustained software, legal and financial tasks, including analysis of documents, charts and video. These capabilities are company claims.

A larger output allowance
3/5

Google says the output-token limit rises from 64,000 to one million. This measures generated output, rather than the amount of material supplied to the model.

Introductory API prices have an expiry condition
4/5

Introductory API pricing is $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, rising subsequently to $4 and $20. Developers pay according to usage.

What wider access would mean
5/5

Google says the later rollout will start with paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers. It has not announced a public-release date. Fairwind partners are separately prohibited from reselling or sharing their restricted model access.

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