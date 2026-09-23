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Googlebook is here: Google takes on Mac and Windows with an ₹86,100 Android laptop

Googlebook is here: Google takes on Mac and Windows with an ₹86,100 Android laptop

Googlebook enters the laptop market with an ₹86,100 Android laptop, AI and cloud perks, Linux tools and 10-year updates, taking aim at Windows, macOS and Apple's MacBook Neo.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
Laptop Gambit
1/5

Laptop Gambit

Google is stepping beyond Chromebooks with Googlebook, a new premium laptop category starting at $899, roughly ₹86,100 at current conversion rates. Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo are launching the first devices, giving Google a new way to compete with established Mac and Windows laptops.

AI Jackpot
2/5

AI Jackpot

The ₹86,100 starting price comes with a surprisingly packed bundle: 12 months of Google AI Pro, 5TB of cloud storage, three months of YouTube Premium and a full year of GeForce NOW. The extras could make the upfront price look very different.

Coder Mode
3/5

Coder Mode

Googlebook is not being pitched only as a student machine. A full Linux terminal and Google's Antigravity AI development environment let users run tools such as Claude Code, giving developers a reason to look beyond traditional Windows laptops.

Apple Collision
4/5

Apple Collision

Google's move comes as Apple pushes further into the lower-priced laptop market with its $699 MacBook Neo. That is roughly ₹67,000 at the current exchange rate, putting Apple's machine below Googlebook on headline price.

Ten-Year Bet
5/5

Ten-Year Bet

Google is promising regular feature drops and updates for Googlebook OS for up to 10 years. That unusually long support commitment could become one of the biggest selling points for buyers who want to keep a laptop for years rather than replace it quickly.

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