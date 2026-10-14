Google's new Fitbit Edge can track your heart and sleep, but there's a catch buyers should know

Curry connection

Google is giving its latest fitness tracker a celebrity twist. Alongside the standard model priced at approximately ₹17,200 ($179.99), Fitbit Edge reportedly comes in a Stephen Curry Special Edition priced at around ₹21,000 ($219.99), featuring signature colour accents and a recycled polyester band. With four regular colour combinations and an October 27 sale date, the launch is aimed at both fitness enthusiasts and style-conscious buyers.

Using an approximate exchange rate of $1 = ₹95.62 (October 13, 2026)