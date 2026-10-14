Google's new Fitbit Edge can track your heart and sleep, but there's a catch buyers should know

Wrist revolution
Google's new Fitbit Edge is blurring the line between fitness bands and smartwatches. With a 1.34-inch AMOLED display, an always-on screen and 46% more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers, this compact wearable promises a bigger experience without the bulk of a traditional smartwatch.
Heart detective
Your fitness tracker could spot something more serious than a missed workout. Fitbit Edge packs an ECG sensor, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2 tracking and skin temperature monitoring. Its on-demand ECG feature can check for potential signs of atrial fibrillation, although it cannot replace a medical diagnosis.
Phone freedom
Leave your smartphone behind on your morning run. Fitbit Edge comes with built-in GPS and Galileo positioning, allowing users to track routes and activities without carrying a phone. Add more than 40 sports modes, automatic activity recognition and an altimeter, and Google's new wearable has plenty to offer outdoor fitness enthusiasts.
Charging surprise
Seven days of battery life from a device with an AMOLED screen and advanced health sensors? That's Google's claim for Fitbit Edge. The tracker reportedly takes around 90 minutes to charge fully, while just five minutes of charging could deliver up to 24 hours of use. Actual endurance will depend on settings and usage.
Curry connection
Google is giving its latest fitness tracker a celebrity twist. Alongside the standard model priced at approximately ₹17,200 ($179.99), Fitbit Edge reportedly comes in a Stephen Curry Special Edition priced at around ₹21,000 ($219.99), featuring signature colour accents and a recycled polyester band. With four regular colour combinations and an October 27 sale date, the launch is aimed at both fitness enthusiasts and style-conscious buyers.
Using an approximate exchange rate of $1 = ₹95.62 (October 13, 2026)