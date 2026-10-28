Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India with a gaming accessory bundle: Price, specifications and sale date explained

The GT 50 Pro is priced at ₹69,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version. Infinix lists Black Abyss and Red Blaze colour choices. Sales are scheduled from October 30, 2026, through Flipkart and the company’s Indian online store.
The announced gaming bundle includes the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station, a cooling fan with charging support and a magnetic cover. Infinix markets it as a ₹24,999 bundle included with the launch offer. Check the offer terms and availability when placing an order.
GT Trigger controls give players shoulder inputs alongside the touchscreen. Infinix also highlights its HydroFlow liquid cooling system. Those are hardware features, rather than proof of sustained performance: temperatures, battery drain and frame rates still need to be measured during extended gaming sessions.
The handset uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chip, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Its 6.78 inch AMOLED display supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. That ceiling is a display specification; individual games and settings determine the frame rates available in play.
Infinix lists a 6,500mAh battery, 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support. These ratings describe supported charging power, not a constant speed from empty to full. The phone also has a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation.