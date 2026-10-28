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Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India with a gaming accessory bundle: Price, specifications and sale date explained

Infinix GT 50 Pro launches in India with a gaming accessory bundle: Price, specifications and sale date explained

The Infinix GT 50 Pro arrives in India at ₹69,999 with gaming triggers, a 144Hz AMOLED display and a launch accessory bundle. Sales begin October 30 through the company’s announced channels.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026, 6:06 PM IST
One memory option at launch
1/5

The GT 50 Pro is priced at ₹69,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version. Infinix lists Black Abyss and Red Blaze colour choices. Sales are scheduled from October 30, 2026, through Flipkart and the company’s Indian online store.

The launch kit goes beyond a case
2/5

The announced gaming bundle includes the GT NX Controller, GT NX Station, a cooling fan with charging support and a magnetic cover. Infinix markets it as a ₹24,999 bundle included with the launch offer. Check the offer terms and availability when placing an order.

Triggers join the cooling hardware
3/5

GT Trigger controls give players shoulder inputs alongside the touchscreen. Infinix also highlights its HydroFlow liquid cooling system. Those are hardware features, rather than proof of sustained performance: temperatures, battery drain and frame rates still need to be measured during extended gaming sessions.

A chip and screen built into the pitch
4/5

The handset uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chip, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Its 6.78 inch AMOLED display supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. That ceiling is a display specification; individual games and settings determine the frame rates available in play.

The battery supports two charging routes
5/5

Infinix lists a 6,500mAh battery, 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support. These ratings describe supported charging power, not a constant speed from empty to full. The phone also has a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation.

More In-Pic

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