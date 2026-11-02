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iPhone 16 at ₹76,999? Amazon's Diwali deal has more savings hidden in the fine print

iPhone 16 at ₹76,999? Amazon's Diwali deal has more savings hidden in the fine print

Amazon's Diwali sale lists iPhone 16 at ₹76,999 with a 14% discount. Explore HDFC Bank offers, cashback, exchange benefits and key features, including the A18 chip and 48MP camera.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026, 4:26 PM IST
Pricing Power
1/4

Pricing Power

Planning to buy an iPhone 16? Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition sale has listed the 128GB variant at  ₹76,999, down from its stated MRP of Rs 89,900. That's a direct discount of ₹12,901, or roughly 14%. But the listed price is only part of the story, as additional payment offers could bring the effective cost down further for eligible buyers.

Discount stacking
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Discount stacking

The iPhone 16 deal gets more interesting when bank offers enter the picture. Amazon has advertised up to  ₹5,000 off with eligible HDFC Bank credit cards, alongside cashback of up to  ₹2,309 through Amazon Pay Balance. There's also an exchange offer worth up to
 ₹18,000. However, these benefits may not all be combined, and the final savings depend on eligibility and the condition of the phone being exchanged.

Camera secrets
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Camera secrets

Beyond the festive discount, the iPhone 16 brings serious camera hardware to the table. Apple has equipped it with a 48MP Fusion main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. It also features a dedicated Camera Control button and a customisable Action button. But there's more to this phone than its photography features.

 Power play
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 Power play

The iPhone 16 packs Apple's 3nm A18 chip, 8GB RAM and support for Apple Intelligence, making it capable of demanding everyday tasks and multitasking. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display delivers up to 2,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, while Apple claims up to 22 hours of video playback. However, buyers still get a 60Hz display, something worth considering before spending on this premium device.

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