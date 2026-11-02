iPhone 16 at ₹76,999? Amazon's Diwali deal has more savings hidden in the fine print

Pricing Power
Planning to buy an iPhone 16? Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition sale has listed the 128GB variant at ₹76,999, down from its stated MRP of Rs 89,900. That's a direct discount of ₹12,901, or roughly 14%. But the listed price is only part of the story, as additional payment offers could bring the effective cost down further for eligible buyers.
Discount stacking
The iPhone 16 deal gets more interesting when bank offers enter the picture. Amazon has advertised up to ₹5,000 off with eligible HDFC Bank credit cards, alongside cashback of up to ₹2,309 through Amazon Pay Balance. There's also an exchange offer worth up to
₹18,000. However, these benefits may not all be combined, and the final savings depend on eligibility and the condition of the phone being exchanged.
Camera secrets
Beyond the festive discount, the iPhone 16 brings serious camera hardware to the table. Apple has equipped it with a 48MP Fusion main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. It also features a dedicated Camera Control button and a customisable Action button. But there's more to this phone than its photography features.
Power play
The iPhone 16 packs Apple's 3nm A18 chip, 8GB RAM and support for Apple Intelligence, making it capable of demanding everyday tasks and multitasking. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display delivers up to 2,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, while Apple claims up to 22 hours of video playback. However, buyers still get a 60Hz display, something worth considering before spending on this premium device.