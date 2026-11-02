iPhone 16 at ₹76,999? Amazon's Diwali deal has more savings hidden in the fine print

Discount stacking

The iPhone 16 deal gets more interesting when bank offers enter the picture. Amazon has advertised up to ₹5,000 off with eligible HDFC Bank credit cards, alongside cashback of up to ₹2,309 through Amazon Pay Balance. There's also an exchange offer worth up to

₹18,000. However, these benefits may not all be combined, and the final savings depend on eligibility and the condition of the phone being exchanged.