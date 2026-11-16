₹80,000 iPhone with A20 chip? Apple's 3 upcoming phones bring a big price surprise

Launch surprise
Three new iPhones, but no September launch! Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 between February and April 2027. The company could change its traditional launch strategy by releasing different models at separate times. The shift is reportedly linked to Apple's foldable iPhone plans. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the launch dates. Could this new strategy change when buyers decide to upgrade their phones?
Display upgrade
A 120Hz display and Apple's next-generation 2nm processor! The upcoming iPhone 18 could feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED screen with 1.5K resolution, thinner bezels and brighter visuals. Reports suggest the phone may run on Apple's A20 chipset, alongside 9GB or 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. A 4,430mAh battery and two 48MP rear cameras are also being discussed. But with these flagship-level features, the biggest question is whether the standard iPhone will become significantly more expensive.
Budget compromise
An ₹80,000 iPhone with Apple's A20 processor, but only a 60Hz display? The upcoming iPhone 18e could become the most affordable model in Apple's next lineup, according to reported specifications. It may feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, 4,430mAh battery, 48MP rear camera and 24MP selfie camera. Apple could also equip it with its C2 modem and up to 9GB RAM. But while the processor may match the regular iPhone 18, the lower refresh rate could leave buyers wondering whether the savings justify the compromise.
Camera transformation
Two 48MP cameras on Apple's ultra-slim iPhone? The upcoming iPhone Air 2 could address one of the biggest limitations of its predecessor by replacing the single rear camera with a dual-camera setup. Reports suggest a 6.5-inch display, titanium body, A20 Pro chipset, 12GB RAM and a smaller Dynamic Island. Battery improvements are also expected. But there's a potential price shock: the phone could cost around ₹1.5 lakh. Will better cameras and a slimmer design be enough to convince buyers?