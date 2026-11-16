₹80,000 iPhone with A20 chip? Apple's 3 upcoming phones bring a big price surprise

Budget compromise

An ₹80,000 iPhone with Apple's A20 processor, but only a 60Hz display? The upcoming iPhone 18e could become the most affordable model in Apple's next lineup, according to reported specifications. It may feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, 4,430mAh battery, 48MP rear camera and 24MP selfie camera. Apple could also equip it with its C2 modem and up to 9GB RAM. But while the processor may match the regular iPhone 18, the lower refresh rate could leave buyers wondering whether the savings justify the compromise.