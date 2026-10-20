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Smart glasses without a camera: How Even G2 uses lens displays for translations, prepared text and AI prompts

Smart glasses without a camera: How Even G2 uses lens displays for translations, prepared text and AI prompts

Even G2 smart glasses use lens displays and microphones rather than a camera. Explore translation, teleprompter functions, ring controls and claimed battery life without assuming an India launch.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026, 7:30 AM IST
These glasses leave out the camera
1/6

Even Realities says G2 uses microphone input rather than a camera. It therefore takes a different approach from eyewear built around taking photographs or video. Camera-free does not mean microphone-free, so privacy questions still include what features listen to and process.

A display sits in each lens
2/6

The developer documentation specifies two micro-LED displays, one per lens, while the support specifications list green display output. These are information displays within eyewear, rather than a claim that the glasses replace a full-colour phone or laptop screen.

Translation is one of the advertised tools
3/6

Even Realities lists real-time translation among G2’s functions. It offers a reason to look beyond camera features when comparing smart eyewear. Before relying on it for a trip or meeting, confirm the languages and connectivity requirements for your intended use.

A teleprompter puts prepared text in view
4/6

The manufacturer also advertises a teleprompter function, allowing the glasses to present prepared text. That is a different use from asking AI to generate an answer. For a presentation, the practical question is whether the text and controls suit your speaking pace.

The optional ring adds another control
5/6

G2 has touchpads on both temples, and the optional Even R1 ring provides another input method. The manufacturer says the ring connects through the phone and app. Check whether a quoted bundle includes it before comparing the total purchase cost.

Battery life is a manufacturer claim
6/6

Even Realities claims up to two days of battery life, depending on usage. Treat that as a claimed maximum rather than a result from our testing. An Indian buyer should separately establish delivery, prescription-lens options and applicable after-sales terms before purchasing.

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