Smart glasses without a camera: How Even G2 uses lens displays for translations, prepared text and AI prompts

Even Realities says G2 uses microphone input rather than a camera. It therefore takes a different approach from eyewear built around taking photographs or video. Camera-free does not mean microphone-free, so privacy questions still include what features listen to and process.
The developer documentation specifies two micro-LED displays, one per lens, while the support specifications list green display output. These are information displays within eyewear, rather than a claim that the glasses replace a full-colour phone or laptop screen.
Even Realities lists real-time translation among G2’s functions. It offers a reason to look beyond camera features when comparing smart eyewear. Before relying on it for a trip or meeting, confirm the languages and connectivity requirements for your intended use.
The manufacturer also advertises a teleprompter function, allowing the glasses to present prepared text. That is a different use from asking AI to generate an answer. For a presentation, the practical question is whether the text and controls suit your speaking pace.
G2 has touchpads on both temples, and the optional Even R1 ring provides another input method. The manufacturer says the ring connects through the phone and app. Check whether a quoted bundle includes it before comparing the total purchase cost.
Even Realities claims up to two days of battery life, depending on usage. Treat that as a claimed maximum rather than a result from our testing. An Indian buyer should separately establish delivery, prescription-lens options and applicable after-sales terms before purchasing.