Thinking of a foldable iPhone? The repair score, the $999 screen charge and the hinge questions

Owners reported inner-screen damage days after the October 23 shipping start
Apple unveiled the foldable on September 9 and shipments began October 23. FoneArena notes reports of damage within six hours of purchase, and Apple is replacing units for affected owners. Reports appear limited to a small number of devices so far.
iFixit’s hypothesis: A hinge support part may press on the screen
iFixit built a hinge model from teardown footage, patents and CT scans and found damage clusters just below the gap where a flex cable crosses the two halves. It offers possible mechanisms, such as a support bar not fully retracting, but stresses that none is a confirmed cause. (Credit: iFixit)
The Duo scored 5/10 for repairability, the highest iFixit has given a foldable
The score is provisional. iFixit credits the outer screen coming off intact and the batteries releasing with an electric current. Out of warranty, Apple charges $999 to replace the inner display, against $568 for Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Android Authority reports a JerryRigEverything durability test ended with green lines across the inner display and an unresponsive screen. It also notes the test cannot say whether hinge rigidity, debris or another weakness is responsible.