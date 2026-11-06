Tired of charging your phone daily? Vivo's new 8,000mAh smartphone has a big surprise

Battery monster

An 8,000mAh battery in a smartphone? Vivo's new Y32 5G is designed for users tired of constantly reaching for their chargers! The massive battery supports 44W fast charging and 7.5W reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible devices. Vivo also claims the battery can retain over 80% of its health after 1,500 charging cycles. But how much longer could this phone actually last between charges?