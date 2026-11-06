Tired of charging your phone daily? Vivo's new 8,000mAh smartphone has a big surprise

Military protection
A smartphone built to survive more than everyday bumps and splashes? Vivo Y32 5G comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, MIL-STD-810H certification and an SGS five-star drop resistance rating. These credentials suggest the phone is designed for tougher conditions than many conventional smartphones. However, even military-grade testing doesn't make a device indestructible. So how much protection does it really offer?
Battery monster
An 8,000mAh battery in a smartphone? Vivo's new Y32 5G is designed for users tired of constantly reaching for their chargers! The massive battery supports 44W fast charging and 7.5W reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible devices. Vivo also claims the battery can retain over 80% of its health after 1,500 charging cycles. But how much longer could this phone actually last between charges?
Storage freedom
Running out of space for photos and videos? Vivo Y32 5G supports microSD cards of up to 2TB, despite coming with just 128GB of built-in storage. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the phone packs 6GB of physical RAM and supports another 6GB of virtual RAM. It also runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. But can this combination deliver the everyday performance buyers expect?
Display surprise
A massive 6.87-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate! Vivo's new Y32 5G promises smoother scrolling, bright outdoor visibility and a large viewing area for videos and games. The LCD panel offers up to 1,300 nits of peak outdoor brightness and TÜV Rheinland low-blue-light certification. But there's an unexpected compromise: despite its size and refresh rate, the display has only HD+ resolution rather than Full HD+.
Camera compromise
A 50MP camera on a battery-focused smartphone sounds promising, but there's a catch! Vivo Y32 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a modest 2MP auxiliary camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP front camera. The phone also gets stereo speakers, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, Vivo has yet to reveal pricing and wider market availability details.