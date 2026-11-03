Your free ChatGPT Go year may end soon: Check your date before ₹399 is charged

OpenAI began offering 12 months of ChatGPT Go free to Indian users on 4 November 2025. That means the earliest free years reach their end from 4 November 2026. If you claimed it early, your date may be close.
Your free year is reported to run 12 months from the day you claimed it. If you signed up in November 2025, your date comes first. If you joined later, your renewal comes later. A widely shared December cutoff could not be confirmed by the reports we checked.
Reports say Go renews at ₹399 a month unless cancelled. Claiming the offer required a card or UPI, so a payment method may already be saved. OpenAI's help page says Go subscriptions are billed automatically each month. If you still use Go, you may not need to do anything.
Sign in on chatgpt.com, open your account menu, and go to Settings, then Billing or Account. If you subscribed through Apple or Google Play, check subscriptions in that store's settings instead. Note the date in your calendar, and check again a few days before it arrives.
Cancel on the same platform where you subscribed, ideally at least 24 hours before the billing date. Uninstalling the app does not cancel a subscription. UPI users should also open their UPI app and check whether an autopay mandate for ChatGPT is still active.
Perplexity's free year for Airtel users began ending in July, and users who did not cancel were charged, reports said. Some complained on X. You can fall back to ChatGPT's free plan with lower limits. Check the terms of any free AI offer, because "free" often has an end date.