Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
Your free ChatGPT Go year may end soon: Check your date before ₹399 is charged

Your free ChatGPT Go year may end soon: Check your date before ₹399 is charged

The first free ChatGPT Go subscriptions in India reach their anniversary from 4 November. Here is how to find your date, what happens next and how to stop a ₹399 charge.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026, 4:16 PM IST
The one-year mark starts tomorrow
1/6

OpenAI began offering 12 months of ChatGPT Go free to Indian users on 4 November 2025. That means the earliest free years reach their end from 4 November 2026. If you claimed it early, your date may be close.

There is no single end date
2/6

Your free year is reported to run 12 months from the day you claimed it. If you signed up in November 2025, your date comes first. If you joined later, your renewal comes later. A widely shared December cutoff could not be confirmed by the reports we checked.

What happens when the year ends
3/6

Reports say Go renews at ₹399 a month unless cancelled. Claiming the offer required a card or UPI, so a payment method may already be saved. OpenAI's help page says Go subscriptions are billed automatically each month. If you still use Go, you may not need to do anything.

How to find your renewal date
4/6

Sign in on chatgpt.com, open your account menu, and go to Settings, then Billing or Account. If you subscribed through Apple or Google Play, check subscriptions in that store's settings instead. Note the date in your calendar, and check again a few days before it arrives.

How to cancel, and check UPI too
5/6

Cancel on the same platform where you subscribed, ideally at least 24 hours before the billing date. Uninstalling the app does not cancel a subscription. UPI users should also open their UPI app and check whether an autopay mandate for ChatGPT is still active.

Other free AI deals have a lesson
6/6

Perplexity's free year for Airtel users began ending in July, and users who did not cancel were charged, reports said. Some complained on X. You can fall back to ChatGPT's free plan with lower limits. Check the terms of any free AI offer, because "free" often has an end date.

More In-Pic

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended